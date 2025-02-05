Indy Ignite Host Reigning PVF Champs on Girls & Women in Sports Night

FISHERS, Ind. - Thursday is an important night for the Indy Ignite, and not just because they're hosting defending Pro Volleyball Federation champion Omaha. Coming one day following National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the newest women's professional sports franchise in Indianapolis will commemorate the occasion with its own Girls & Women in Sports Night.

The match begins at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Fishers Event Center but will be preceded by a panel discussion featuring three of Indianapolis' most respected women leaders who are spearheading the growth of women's and girls' sports in the city. The panel consists of Mary Kay Huse, Indy Ignite president and general manager; Sarah Myer, Indiana Sports Corp chief of staff and strategy; and Allison Barber, Marvella Foundation founder. Sheri Fella, founder and CEO of Bloombase, will moderate the discussion.

The event begins with a happy hour at 5 p.m., with the panel discussion commencing at 5:30 p.m. Anyone with a game ticket is welcome to attend.

"I love seeing all of the observances of National Girls and Women in Sports Day," the Ignite's Huse said. "Even more, I love digging into what that really means, which is what we're going to do Thursday with Sarah, Allison, Sheri and myself. At the Ignite, where we celebrate girls and women in sports every day, we're honored to have incredible support from companies like Bloombase and the other transformative organizations the women on the panel represent."

The Indy-Omaha match will feature two of the top PVF teams. The Ignite - in their first season as an expansion franchise - are 4-2 in the 2025 season, the second-best record in the league. The Supernovas are right behind at 4-3. This will be the first of four regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Tickets for every Ignite home match are available at IndyIgniteVB.com. Indy is also playing host to the inaugural PVF All-Star Match on Saturday, February 22. Tickets for that star-studded event are available at ProVolleyball.com/pvftickets or the Fishers Event Center box office.

