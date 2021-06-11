Veterans and Military Appreciation Night June 26

The Clearwater Threshers are hosting Veterans & Military Appreciation Night with Fireworks, presented by the Law Offices of Lucas & Magazine, on Saturday, June 26. BayCare Ballpark gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game with the Daytona Tortugas. Stay after for a spectacular fireworks display!

Threshers players and coaches will be wearing special camouflaged jerseys, some of which will be autographed and available in an online auction. Veterans affairs representatives will be onsite, plus recruiters and interactive displays from different branches. Don't miss the military vehicles staged in the west lot, plus the swearing-in ceremony for new recruits!

All current and former service members may purchase a Field Box ticket for $6, available at the BayCare Box office which is open during games and Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The box office phone number is 727-467-4457. A portion of all military tickets sold will be donated to the Haley House Fund and Stano Foundation.

Also available as a military ticket option is our Hot Corner Cafe - a $15 AYCE picnic menu from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Please reserve Hot Corner tickets in advance by calling 727-712-4414.

Ways to participate are by writing a letter to the troops, there will be a message station to send well-wishes overseas. We are also collecting items for making care packages to be sent by the Stano Foundation. Receive a BOGO Threshers ticket offer when you drop off items in advance at BayCare Ballpark, or during a game at the Threshers table, or bring to the June 26 event.

Items requested for the care package drive are: 5x7 puzzle books, men's deodorant, mac n cheese cups, peanuts, trail mix, sunflower seeds, beef jerky, fruit snacks, Rice Krispy Treats, snack size Oreos, Cheerios, etc.

