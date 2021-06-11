Aparicio Adds Another Multi-Hit Performance, Threshers Fall 6-4 to Tampa

June 11, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - Juan Aparicio had two knocks for the Threshers, but it was not enough as the Threshers fell to the Tarpons 6-4 on Pitch For Pink Friday night.

Clearwater (18-16) recorded the first run of the ballgame in the first inning. Yhoswar Garcia lead off with a flyball into center field and later crossed the plate thanks to an RBI groundball to center from Johan Rojas. The inning had an unconventional ending; Rixon Wingrove struck a ball sharply on the ground towards center field that hit Rojas on the base path. Because the ball hit the batter, Rojas was out at second base to end the inning with the Threshers leading 1-0.

Tampa (24-10) tallied two runs in the second inning with a Chad Bell two-run home run that gave the Tarpons a 2-1 advantage, but Clearwater recorded two runs of its own in the home half of the inning. Aparicio hit a ball on the ground to third base and was able to reach second and then third base on a throwing error. Nicolas Torres brought him home with a groundball to rightfield that evened the score 2-2.

Tampa homered in back-to-back innings and Austin Wells manufactured a run of his own by drawing a walk, stealing a base and taking advantage of a wild pitch and throwing error that put the Tarpons ahead 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning.

The Threshers battled back by scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Casey Martin and Aparicio both singled and Baron Radcliff reached base on a throwing error to load the bases with no outs. A force out at second base recorded the first out of the inning but was enough for Martin and Aparicio to score on a wide relay throw and bring the game within one run 5-4.

A sacrifice fly scored the final run of the ballgame for Tampa who ultimately won the contest 6-4 on Friday night.

RHP Dylan Castaneda (2-2) suffered the loss for Clearwater. He gave up four runs on four hits while recording four strikeouts and permitting two walks in 4.2 innings of work. LHP Rafael Marcano came in for the final four innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out five batters and issuing two walks.

Game five of the six-game homestand is Saturday night at BayCare Ballpark. LHP Jordi Martinez (2-0) gets the nod for the Threshers against Tampa's RHP Matt Saur (0-1). Join us for Pride Night at BayCare Ballpark with a pregame car show. TICKETS

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.