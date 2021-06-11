Mussels' Bats Erupt in 19-3 Domination of Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels scored a season-high 19 runs Thursday, carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in a 19-3 dismantling of the Jupiter Hammerheads.

The Mighty Mussels (18-15) set a season high in runs, hits (20) and doubles (8), going 14-for-23 with runners in scoring position. Fort Myers put up three runs or more in four different innings.

Aaron Sabato and Jeferson Morales each delivered home runs, while Justin Washington registered the first four-hit performance of his professional career. Yunior Severino also set a career-best with three doubles, becoming the first Fort Myers hitter to record three extra-base hits in one game.

Starting pitcher Sean Mooney struck out seven over four scoreless and hitless innings. Mooney has now turned in 11 straight scoreless frames and hasn't allowed an earned run in over a month (May 6). His ERA rests at 0.57 for the season.

Left-handed reliever Juan Pichardo recorded his fourth straight hitless outing, going multiple innings in all of them. In all, he's worked nine straight hitless innings (9 K, 3 BB).

Two Mighty Mussels relievers made their Twins debuts with a scoreless frame Thursday. Left-hander John Wilson tossed a scoreless inning in his first professional game. Right-hander Erik Manoah Jr. closed out the win after being signed out of independent ball earlier in the week. He spent six seasons in the Mets and Angels systems from 2014-19.

After taking two of the first three games of the series in Jupiter, Fort Myers will return to action at 6:30 pm on Friday. Miguel Rodriguez (1-0, 1.35) makes the start for the Mussels, opposed by George Soriano (2-0, 4.24) of Jupiter. This weekend's games can be heard on the Hammerheads Baseball Network.

The Mighty Mussels will return to Hammond Stadium on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. All six games can be heard on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network. The full promotional schedule can be found here: https://www.milb.com/fort-myers/tickets/promotions

Tue, June 15 - 2 for 1 hot dogs, soda & draft beer

Wed, June 16 - Island's Night, $1 hot dogs

Thu, June 17 - Nurses Night, $1 and $2 draft beer, College Night

Fri, June 18 - School's Out Celebration, Teacher's Appreciation Weekend, FIREWORKS Friday

Sat, June 19 - Teddy Bear Toss, Mussels Magnet Giveaway, Bark in the Park

Sun, June 20 - Father's Day Celebration, Sunday Brunch

