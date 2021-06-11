July 2 and 3 Independence Day Fireworks Set

The Clearwater Threshers Independence Day Celebrations with Fireworks are at BayCare Ballpark on July 2 and 3, presented by Budweiser. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday for the 6:30 p.m. games with the St. Lucie Mets. Stay after for the largest Threshers postgame fireworks display of the season, the same amazing show both nights!

Enjoy specials on Budweiser products all night. (21+)

The BayCare Box Office is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and during games, call 727-467-4457.

