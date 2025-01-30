Veteran Aaron Walker Returns to Tormenta FC

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Aaron Walker

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is thrilled to welcome back veteran midfielder Aaron Walker ahead of the 2025 USL League One season, pending league and federation approval. Walker, 34, will take on a dual player-coach role for the club, contributing on the field while mentoring and developing the next generation of players.

"We are honored to have Aaron back with us for the 2025 season," said Head Coach Ian Cameron. "Bringing him back was crucial as he will help guide our squad both on and off the field. His high-caliber play and leadership were an invaluable addition to our team during the second half of last season, and we can't wait to see his impact as he maintains excellence on the field but adds value across more divisions."

A native of Woodstock, Georgia, Walker immediately made his mark after joining Tormenta FC mid-season in 2024, scoring a stunning goal against Spokane Velocity in his debut. Walker made nine appearances for the club throughout the 2024 season and scored two goals.

Walker had an impressive collegiate run at Oglethorpe University, where he led the Stormy Petrels to their first-ever Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Championship in 2011.

Walker's professional career began in 2012 with Georgia Revolution before taking him to Iceland's top division and later FC Cincinnati (2017) and the Atlanta Silverbacks (2018). He joined Greenville Triumph SC in 2019 for their inaugural campaign and became a key figure in their success, making 121 appearances and scoring 15 goals over five seasons.

Fans won't want to miss Walker and the rest of Tormenta FC in action for the 2025 USL League One season. South Georgia will open the season at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, March 8, against the Richmond Kickers.

For additional information or to schedule media interviews, please contact news@tormentafc.com.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster (18):

Goalkeeper (2): Sam Jones, Austin Pack

Defenders (6): Gabriel Alves, Jackson Kasanzu, Thabo Nare, Joseph Pérez, Anatolie Prepelita, Callum Stretch

Midfielders (5): Gabriel Cabral, Conor Doyle, Alon Drey, Mason Tunbridge, Aaron Walker

Forwards (5): Handwalla Bwana, Taylor Gray, Jonathan Nyandjo, Niall Reid-Stephen, Sebastian Vivas

