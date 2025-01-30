Texoma FC Signs Cuban International Jorge Corrales

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is excited to announce the signing of veteran defender Jorge Corrales for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Corrales, 33, started his playing career in his native Cuba for club Villa Clara in 2008 at the age of 17. After 7 years of playing in Cuba, Corrales made the move stateside and joined USL Championship side Miami FC, eventually joining the Tulsa Roughnecks, now known as FC Tulsa, making close to 30 appearances his first season in Oklahoma. His performances earned him a move to MLS sides Chicago Fire and CF Montréal, earning over 50 appearances between the two sides. He rejoined FC Tulsa for the 2021 season and moved to Lexington SC for the 2024 USL League One season.

"Once I was aware that I could sign a player with the experience of Jorge, it was one that I had to explore." said Head Coach Adrian Forbes. " I am delighted to not only bring his qualities as a player to the club but also his leadership"

Corrales is a decorated Cuban international, having been capped over 45 times for Los Leones del Caribe since 2011. Corrales was also a part of the Caribbean island's 2012 Caribbean Cup win which saw Cuba vanquish CONCACAF powerhouse teams such as Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Haiti on the way to victory.

In regards to joining Texoma FC, Corrales said "I'm really excited to be here and to be a part of this project. A lot of good things are coming and with all the fans cheering in the stadium every game, we can achieve anything. I am looking forward to the first game and meeting all the fans. Vamos Texoma!"

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

