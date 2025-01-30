Daniel Wu Transferred to Lexington Sporting Club

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Triumph defender Daniel Wu is set to continue his career in the USL Championship with Lexington Sporting Club after a transfer deal was struck between the two clubs earlier this month, pending league and federation approval. The defender was set to remain in Greenville for the upcoming season after initially signing with the Triumph for 2025 before Lexington SC showed interest in the Georgetown alum. Wu's transfer will see him move up to the second division as Lexington SC itself moves from USL League One to the Championship in 2025.

Wu played 43 matches for Greenville, scoring one goal across 1,946 minutes in all competitions. He began his professional career with the Triumph, providing depth to the backline and proving to be a key defensive presence. Greenville Triumph thanks Daniel Wu for his dedication and professionalism during his time with the club and wishes him all the best in this next step.

