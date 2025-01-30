USL Veteran Preston Kilwien Joins Texoma FC

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of Lubbock native Preston Kilwien for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Despite being a native Texan, Kilwien, 28, started his playing career in California, playing for numerous youth teams around the San Francisco and San Jose area. His soccer journey continued in the Sunshine State as he attended Florida Gulf Coast University, winning two ASUN Conference titles and being named ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year during his senior year.

"I'm incredibly excited for the opportunity to represent Texoma FC in its inaugural USL 1 season," said Kilwien. "After speaking with the staff, it was clear that this is the right place for me-a club with the vision, ambition, and environment I was looking for. I can't wait to get started!"

Following stints in the lower divisions of semi-professional soccer in the United States, Kilwien signed his first professional contract for then USL Championship side, New York Red Bulls II in 2019. His time in New York proved to be fruitful as in his 2 years with the club, he made over 30 appearances in the Championship. His successful stint for the club earned him moves to Championship powerhouses Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Charleston Battery in 2021 and 2022, racking up a further 60 appearances in the league between the two sides. Kilwien moved to South Georgia Tormenta in 2023 which saw him earn over 50 appearances for the USL League One side. His time for Tormenta also saw him achieve many personal accolades including accruing over 10,000 professional career minutes and making over 150 professional appearances.

"Preston is a player that was put on our radar, and after initial conversations with him - along with his clear determination to want to be part of what we are building here - it was great to get the deal done. With the way in which we want to play Preston's attributes will suit that style well" said Head Coach Adrian Forbes.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

