Texoma FC Signs Former Forward Brayan Padilla for the Rest of the Season

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the re-signing of DFW based forward Brayan Padilla for the remainder of the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

"I'm fired up to be back with Texoma. I'm proud of what this group has done and even more excited for what's ahead." said Padilla. "Thank you to the staff and players for the trust. I'm here to help keep us on top and chase titles. I'm confident that we're going to compete to bring home the first title in club history."

Padilla, 25, initially signed for Texoma FC on a 25 day contract in April of this year. During his time for Los Pájaros, Padilla played 4 times, scoring once and adding an assist. After leaving, Padilla returned to play for semi-pro side Foro SC in The League for Clubs, scoring twice in 6 games. Padilla is an FC Dallas Academy product, coached by San Jose Earthquakes Academy Director, Luchi Gonzalez. In 2017, he was called up to the US U17 National Team and was named to the 2017 Generation Adidas Cup MLS Best XI. Padilla also played at the University of Maryland, playing over 40 games during his collegiate career.

"The beauty of Brayan is that he knows me, how I work and what I want to do and he knows the players and the players know him. It's an easy thing for us to bring him straight back into the environment because there's no settling in period." said Coach Forbes. "You could say that he played a massive part in the turnaround of our performances. For us, we felt we owed him something, so it's great that we can repay that back to him and he could just pick up where he left off."

