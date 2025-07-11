Forward Madison FC Sign Nigerian Midfielder, Temitayo "Temi" Ereku

July 11, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed midfielder, Temitayo Ereku, on loan from Birmingham Legion FC, pending league and federation approval. A proven playmaker and strong defender, Ereku, comes as a welcome addition to the Mingo's defense mid-season.

"We are excited to welcome Temi to Forward Madison for the rest of the 2025 season", said Forward Madison FC Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He is a young, talented and hungry player who can play in the back line and in midfield. Temi is excited to join our environment and help us accomplish our goals for 2025."

Originally from Nigeria, Ereku attended Brooke House College Football Academy after winning an educational and football scholarship, this came after winning the Shuffle Select competition in 2019. Ereku was then selected to represent Nigeria on the U-20 Flying Eagles in 2020. He then went on to sign his first professional contract with the Lithuanian second division side, FK Ekranas, in 2023.

In January of 2025, Ereku signed with USL Championship club, Birmingham Legion FC. The 21-year-old from Nigeria has appeared in three matches across all competitions for a total of 103 minutes for Birmingham this season. He made his club debut on March 8th, coming off the bench in Birmingham's USL Championship season opener against Loudoun United FC. Ereku's only start with Legion FC occurred in the first round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup where he played 71 minutes against the Little Rock Rangers. His most recent routing was on May 31 where he made a three-minute cameo late in a 2-1 victory over FC Tulsa in the USL Jagermeister Cup. Ereku comes to Forward mid-season as the team continues to struggle with injuries. He's the second addition to the Forward Madison squad from Birmingham this season after they signed Lucca Dourado on loan in May. Bolstering the Mingo's midfield and strengthening their defense, Ereku's arrival to Madison is a welcomed addition as they look to turn their season around.







