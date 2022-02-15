Vermilion County Stays Cold on the Road, Drops 10-2 Decision

The Bobcats have struggled on the road all season and Evansville has been a difficult spot for any team to compete. The Thunderbolts continue to look sharp and as the final seed in the playoffs at the moment they are looking for points in every matchup. Wednesday Evansville came out with something to prove after taking the first two matchups of three games in five days.

Vermilion County stumbled out of the gate and never seemed to find their footing. 3:07 into the game Coy Prevost tallied for the Thunderbolts before Radford at 8:26 and Plevy at 16:27 were both able to find the net as well giving the Thunderbolts a commanding 3-0 lead over the Bobcats.

The second period saw the Cats come out with fire and they found the board first at 5:43 as Josh Koepplinger scored his first as a Bobcat on a nifty play to beat Billett to close the gap 3-1. However, Jones and Leeson scored 52 seconds apart to reopen the gap to 5-1 before Koepplinger stole the puck away at 13;08 and scored his second of the night to make it a 5-2 game. Ferraro finished the scoring in the second to make it 6-2.

In the final period Evansville was back to scoring at will as Plevy, Kirkby, and Ferraro all scored in the first five minutes and Kirkby added another at 17:33 to complete the onslaught 10-2.

Chase Perry took the loss after stopping 22 of 27 and Ben Churchfield gave up 5 of his own stopping 13 of 18.

The Bobcats are back in action Friday night at home against the Quad City Storm at 7pm. Get your tickets at VCBobcats.com!

