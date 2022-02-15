Bobcats Fall 6-2 at Home

Vermilion County came home looking for a chance to end their losing streak and do it against the team they had last beaten the Quad City Storm. This was the first time these two teams had met up after a New Years Eve and Day matchup that saw both teams take points. Starting off a home and home the Bobcats looked to keep the home ice advantage and get going here in 2022.

Quad City came out with energy and bounce in their step scoring just 1:34 into the game as Connor Fries found the back of the net behind Ben Churchfield. Taylor Pryce and Cole Golka also found a way past Churchfield giving Quad a 3-0 lead and brought on a change in net as Chase Perry came into the game. The Bobcats found their defensive footing after a couple of key saves from Perry and were able to end the period without any more crossing the line.

Perry continued to make saves through most of the second period, but the Storm struck first again in the second period as Tommy Tsicos finally solved Chase Perry to make it a 4-0 lead for Quad City. The former Storm Josh Koepplinger would have his moment however as he brought the puck deep in the zone, getting a shot off that trickled towards the open cage but was ushered out by the Storm defense right onto Christian Faggas' waiting stick and he shoveled it into the open net to close the gap to 4-1.

The Cats needed to take advantage of the momentum of the late second period goal, but it was Quad City coming out with the offensive punch again as Pryce scored his second of the night at 6:30 of the final frame to make it 5-1. Vermilion County responded 1:01 later as Dom Horvath got a rebound right onto his stick and put it behind the Quad City netminder to close the gap again to 5-2, but only able to put 4 shots on net in the third the Cats were unable to get anything going. Kyle Heitzner tipped a shot from Nick Papandrea to close out the game 6-2.

Ben Churchfield stopped 6 of 9 in the loss while Chase Perry stymied 20 of 23 in relief.

The Bobcats go right back to work Saturday night against the Storm in Quad City at 7:10pm. Follow along on HockeyTV or on VCBobcats.com!

