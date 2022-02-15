Bobcats Come out Hot, Can't Hold on Lose in OT 4-3

After a tough Friday night that saw the Bobcats fall 6-2 at home, the team still winless on the road and without a win in 2022 altogether, the atmosphere around the team was different coming into Saturday night's game. Vermilion County came into a building that had been a difficult place to play for the Cats since opening night back in October with a renewed determination.

The first period saw Quad City continue their onslaught from the night before as they outshot the Bobcats 21-8 over the first 20 minutes. However, the Bobcats made their shots count as Aaron Ryback took a pass from the former Storm winger Josh Koepplinger and deposited it behind the Quad City netminder to give the Cats a 1-0 advantage they took to the second period.

The Storm had a power play opportunity and as they have so often found a way to capitalize on it. Dillon Fournier finally found a way to get a puck past Chase Perry tying the game up at 1-1. Vermilion County did not relent however as they pushed into the last minute and on a Dom Horvath pass Christian Faggas put home his second goal in two days to give Vermilion County back the advantage 2-1 heading into the third period.

In the final frame the Bobcats seemed to look for a more defensive posture, which backfired at 7:32 of the period when Taylor Pryce beat Perry to tie the game at 2-2. Vermilion County was all over the response however as 19 seconds later Ryback took a cross zone pass to beat Resop for his second of the night and put the Cats back ahead 3-2. After Christian Faggas took a penalty at 9:08 of the perid Carter Shinkaruk let a shot rip from the point that beat Perry to tie the game. Neither team could find a goal in the final half of the period and the game went to 3 on 3 overtime.

The Bobcats had a power play midway through the overtime as Joe Sova ran through Chase Perry, but couldn't find a shot on goal during the 4 on 3. It was Quad City with an odd man rush 2 on 1 that found the net and the extra point with just 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime as Carter Shinkaruk scored his second of the night for the win.

Perry stopped 59 of 63 shots in the overtime loss.

Vermilion County returns home Friday night February 18th at 7pm for Military Appreciation night against Peoria. The Bobcats will wear special Military jerseys along with having special guest WWE Hall of Famer Sgt Slaughter in attendance! Get your tickets at VCBobcats.com!

