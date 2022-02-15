Girard Loaned to ECHL, Smutek Acquired in Trade

Ice Bears defenseman Alexis Girard has been loaned to the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL, Head Coach Jeff Carr confirmed Tuesday afternoon. Girard has appeared in four games for Knoxville this season and 33 SPHL games in total. He has also played for Fayetteville and Vermilion County.

The Ice Bears have also acquired defenseman Skyler Smutek from Evansville in a trade for future considerations. The fifth-year veteran has played 24 SPHL games this season with four assists. He has also appeared in four games this year for South Carolina in the ECHL.

The Ice Bears visit Macon on Thursday night before returning home to host Fayetteville on Saturday night at 7:30 and Sunday afternoon at 3 o'clock.

