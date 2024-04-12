Verizon Sponsors Copa Tuesdays for 2024 Season

April 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce Verizon as the presenting sponsor of "Copa Tuesdays" for the 2024 season. The Ports will transform into the "Caballos De Stockton" for nine Tuesdays throughout the 2024 season.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Verizon in our Copa de la Diversión efforts for the upcoming 2024 season," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "Copa games have become a staple in Minor League Baseball, and it is excellent to have the support of Verizon as we continue to participate in these activations." The rebrand is part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" celebration, embracing the culture and values of U.S.Hispanic/Latino communities.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Ports this season," said Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon. "This sponsorship underscores our commitment to supporting the communities that Verizon serves, including the vibrant community of Stockton. We look forward to a season filled with excitement and celebration."

The word "Caballos" translates to "Horse," and as found in the San Joaquin Historian, early Hispanics in the area had a fondness and appreciation for hard-working horses. Hispanic ranch managers built strong reputations breaking wild horses, making the Caballos a relatable and deeply-rooted symbol in San Joaquin County.

"Caballos" also lend itself to the first wave of Hispanic immigrants that arrived in Stockton from the Southern Pacific Railroad. The term "iron horse" is a word often used to describe large trains, and the Caballos de Stockton logo embodies this with a steel locomotive-stylized horse as a homage to the trains that transported the first Hispanic citizens of Stockton generations ago.

The Ports will have taco specials for every Tuesday game at Banner Island Ballpark where fans can enjoy a two taco special for $8 or two tacos and a Tia Linda's Margarita for $15.

Season tickets, mini-plans, group outings and single-game tickets are all on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

