Fresno Takes Down Inland Empire, 4-1

April 12, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (5-1) vanquished the Inland Empire 66ers (1-5) 4-1 Thursday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno improved to 6-3 at home and 16-11 all-time against Inland Empire. The Grizzlies currently hold the best record in the California League through six games.

Fresno clawed ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the second, their first time scoring first in the series. EJ Andrews Jr. worked a walk before stealing second. It was his first stolen base of the year. Dating back to last season, the Grizzlies are 12-0 when Andrews Jr. swipes a base successfully. Fadriel Cruz followed Andrews Jr.'s suit with a walk of his own. Then, Grizzlies first baseman Jason Hinchman whacked a high chopper down the left field line, plating both runners. Hinchman waltzed home three batters later on a force out.

In the top of the third, Randy De Jesus powered a solo shot to deep center, the only run mustered by the 66ers. Fresno yielded the final run in the bottom half of the frame thanks to a throwing error by Inland Empire starter Barrett Kent (0-2). The righty took the loss after four innings of work. Kent allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and six walks while fanning one batter. The Grizzlies have walked 33 times over their last four contests, giving them 46 base-on-balls this year.

Grizzlies' southpaw Austin Emener was fantastic in his season debut. Emener punched out five of the first six batters he faced, finishing his evening with seven strikeouts. The only run Emener permitted was on the De Jesus homer. Brady Hill, Sam Weatherly (Win, 1-0), Tyler Hoffman (Hold, 1) and Bryson Hammer (Save, 2) combined for four and one-thirds of scoreless baseball. The quartet gave up one hit and beaned one batter, while punching out three. The Grizzlies' pitching staff has struck out double-digit batters in five of their first six games this season (10, 4x and 13). Overall, Fresno arms have fanned 58 total batters in 2024. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Jason Hinchman (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- LHP Austin Emener (4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (4.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- DH Randy De Jesus (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Ruben Castillo (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

- CF Anthony Scull (2-4, CS)

On Deck:

Friday, April 12, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Inland Empire 66ers at Fresno Grizzlies

Inland Empire RHP Logan Britt (0-0, 4.15) vs. Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (1-0, 1.80)

On That Fres-Notes:

Andy Perez has hit safely in all six games this season (.308 batting average).

Caleb Hobson and Braylen Wimmer each stole a base. Hobson also made a web gem catch in center in the top of the eighth inning.

Inland Empire reliever Ruben Castillo tossed four scoreless innings, permitting two hits, while striking out four.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.