Venom Name MJ Maerkl Head Coach

NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) named MJ Maerkl as their new head coach on Wednesday. He replaces Josh Newberg.

"This decision was not made lightly, as we appreciate the hard work and dedication Josh Newberg put into our inaugural season. However, we believe that a fresh direction is necessary to help the Hudson Valley Venom reach its full potential on and off the ice," Venom owner and President Pat Manning said. "We're committed to giving our players and fans the winning experience they deserve and have named MJ Maerkl as our new Head Coach. We thank Josh Newberg for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors."

Maerkl was promoted from assistant coach. The 31-year-old was a player/assistant coach with the Elmira River Sharks last season in the FPHL and has an extensive background in player development.

His coaching resume includes several years in junior hockey and four years with the USPHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton Knights as an assistant coach and skills coach for the AAA program.

A native of Binghamton, NY, Maerkl has played 127 games in the FPHL for four teams, including one game with the Venom earlier this season. A rugged defenseman, with experience as a forward, Maerkl has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) and 470 penalty minutes in his professional playing career.

Before turning pro, Maerkl graduated from SUNY-Morrisville, where he played hockey and had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 39 games over two seasons.

