Series Preview: Battle of I-94 Renewed

October 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

For the first time in the 2024-25 regular season, the Port Huron Prowlers and Motor City Rockers will renew their rivalry with a home-and-home. Port Huron will host Military Appreciation Night on Friday and then Motor City will have its home opener on Saturday.

Last weekend, the Prowlers hit the road for the first time as they visited the Hudson Valley Venom and Binghamton Black Bears. On Friday in Newburgh, they fell behind 3-1 before tying the game in the third period. Quinn Chevers scored the winner for Hudson Valley with 2:03 to go in regulation, though. It was the Venom's first win in franchise history. The next night was a back-and-forth affair against the defending champs. Daniel Chartrand knotted the score with 1:59 to go but Kyle Stephan found the overtime winner to snag the extra point for the home side. Port Huron is 1-2-1 with three points and sits tied for fifth in the Empire with the Dashers and Hudson Valley.

The Rockers were also in New York last weekend as they visited the Watertown Wolves for a pair of games. Trevor Babin made his return to the Motor City lineup but had a rough first game on Friday as he faced 54 shots and gave up seven goals in a 7-1 loss. He and the Rockers bounced back the next night as they earned a split with a shootout victory. Dominik Kafka scored the only goal in the skills competition while Babin held the Wolves off the board for the final 31:12 of playing time and all three shootout attempts. The win helped Motor City move to fourth in the Empire at 2-2-0 with five points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Alex Johnson (D) - The early goals and points leader for Port Huron has scored in three-straight games and hit 100 goals for his FPHL career on Saturday in Binghamton.

Rockers - Sam Gagnon (F) - The former Prowler leads Motor City in assists early on this season and this is his first shot to stick it to his old team.

STAT CENTRAL

The Rockers have won the Battle of I-94 season series in each of their two years of existence...Daniel Chartrand (PHP) will play in his 100th FPHL game on Saturday if he suits up for both contests...Both the Prowlers' (Matt Graham) and Rockers' (Sam Gagnon) assist leaders have yet to score a goal this season

SERIES SCHEDULE

Nov. 1, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Nov. 2, 7:05 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Tickets to the first game are available at phprowlers.com/tickets and it will include a post game jersey auction to benefit the Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Veterans Fund.

