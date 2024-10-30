The Fanboni Has Arrived

The Motor City Rockers are excited to announce a partnership with Triple J's Landscape Company to introduce the Triple J's FanBoni. This unique vehicle will enhance the in-game experience for Rockers fans as it glides across the ice during intermissions at Rockers home games.

As the first FanBoni in the FPHL, this initiative places the Rockers at the forefront of fan engagement and entertainment.

The FanBoni will also serve as an incentive for Group Ticket Sales, allowing fans to enjoy a ride on this exclusive vehicle while experiencing the excitement of attending a game at Big Boy Arena with their group.

The Triple J's FanBoni will make its debut on Opening Night, November 2, 2024, when the Rockers face off against their cross-town rivals, the Port Huron Prowlers, in the first round of the Battle of I-94 Presented by Ciderboys at Big Boy Arena.

To inquire about the opportunity to ride on the new Triple J's FanBoni with your group, please fill out the form below. A random drawing will be held at the beginning of each week leading up to the selected game date.

