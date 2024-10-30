Bret Parker Named First Captain in Venom History

October 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Hudson Valley Venom News Release







NEWBURGH, NY - The Hudson Valley Venom of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) named Bret Parker the first captain in franchise history on Wednesday. In addition, Parker will be a player/assistant coach under new head coach MJ Maerkl, who was promoted his new role earlier in the day.

Parker, a 26-year-old forward from Hanover, Massachusetts, is playing his fourth season in the FPHL. He has 67 points (32 goals, 35 assists) and 177 penalty minutes in 117 games with the Venom, Elmira River Sharks, Binghamton Black Bears and Danbury Hat Tricks.

"When we signed Bret this past offseason, we told him he'd be a big part of our leadership group. And since then he's stepped up in every way to show that he's deserving of this responsibility, to be our captain," said Maerkl, who was teammates with Parker previously in Binghamton and Elmira.

"Bret is a talented player and always leads by example, whether in practice or games, on or off the ice. He also brings a lot of experience, including having played in Europe, which is invaluable to our group."

In four games this season with the Venom, Parker has accumulated 20 penalty minutes. He scored 15 goals and finished with 35 points in 48 games with Binghamton in 2022-23 and scored 11 goals last season with Elmira.

Parker played in Norway during the 2019-20 season.

The Venom also announced the rest of their leadership group for the 2024-25 season. Defensemen Mark Pozsar, Rasmus Asp and Austin Pickford will be alternate captains.

Front: Alternate captain Mark Pozsar, captain Bret Parker. Back: Alternates Austin Pickford and Rasmus Asp

"This is a group consisting of players who know each other well, having been teammates last season in Elmira," Maerkl explained. "Each of these players has shown proven himself worthy of wearing a letter for the Venom, stepping up in practices, helping the coaches, guiding our young players. I'm very excited about our leadership group moving forward."

Pozsar, who scored the first goal in Venom history, is in his second FPHL season. The 25-year-old from Budapest, Hungary, had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 49 games with Elmira last season. He's also played in Sweden, Slovakia and Hungary.

Asp has two assists in four games this season, his third in the FPHL after stops in Elmira last season and with the Delaware Thunder in 2022-23. In 68 pro games in North America, the 24-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, has 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) and 87 penalty minutes.

Pickford is scoreless with 17 penalty minutes in two games with the Venom. The 27-year-old from Leduc, Alberta, had 23 points (one goal, 22 assists) and 180 penalty minutes in 31 games with Elmira last season.

The Venom return to action with two home games this weekend. They host the Binghamton Black Bears at Ice Time Sports Complex on Friday at 7 p.m., and then play the Watertown Wolves on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Venom tickets may be purchased at Ticketmaster or by calling 845-454-5800.

