Velocity FC Sign Anuar Peláez

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC has once again bolstered its attacking unit with an in-season signing, adding 31-year-old Anuar Peláez before Tuesday's Jägermeister Cup home match against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.

The center forward from Colombia most recently played for Club Deportivo Guastatoya in Guatemala. He scored 15 goals in 47 matches for the club.

Peláez's last USL appearance came in 2023 for Oakland Roots SC, where he was second on the team with eight goals and 1.3 shots on target per 90 minutes. He scored three times in the club's final four matches of the season.

To open his professional career, Peláez competed for Venezuelan side Atlético Guanare in 2017 and Inter de Barinas from 2018-2022.

Peláez's signing marks the second in-season addition to Velocity's scoring attack, which gained 22-year-old left winger Masango Akale in June. Akale has tallied two goals and two assists in six USL League One matches.

Spokane is positioned in seventh place in the league standings, despite leading all 12 teams with a 54.5% average possession, 424.8 accurate passes per match, 336 touches in the opposition's box, 9.6 interceptions per match and 11.6 successful tackles per match.

After securing a 2-2 draw and a 1-0 victory in league play during its latest road trip, Velocity returns home for a rare Tuesday night match against Northern Colorado in the Jägermeister Cup.

Peláez's first regular-season outing with his new club will come on the road against One Knoxville SC on Aug. 23.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams and will also field one pre-professional team in Spokane. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, starting in August 2024. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, plays as a Division III team in USL League One. A pre-professional women's team made up of elite college players will play in the USL W League in 2025.

