Spokane Velocity FC Battles FC Naples in a Fierce Match Up

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC battled hard on Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium but ultimately came up short, falling 1-0 to FC Naples in front of their home crowd.

Velocity FC (0-1-1) held their own defensively in the first half against FC Naples (2-0-1), limiting clean shot opportunities and keeping the visitors off the scoreboard early. Defender Derek Waldeck had Spokane's best chance in the 16th minute with a look inside the box, but he couldn't find the right angle to convert.

After a scoreless first half, FC Naples broke through in the 54th minute. Forward Karsen Henderlong pounced on a rebound after Velocity FC goalkeeper Carlos Merancio blocked his initial shot, giving Naples a 1-0 lead.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman shared his thoughts on the match:

"Very disappointed with the result, of course. We were passive up until Naples scored the goal, and then we got a wake-up call and started to show a little bit more of who we want to be in attack. After that, we had some good moments to get back in the game which didn't go our way, and we walked away very frustrated."

Despite controlling 63.1% of the possession, Velocity FC struggled to convert opportunities into goals. Midfielder Luis Gil had a near miss in the 62nd minute, his shot inside the box narrowly missing the right post.

Gil reflected on the team's second-half performance:

"Everyone's kind of playing chess in a way, waiting for certain moments," said Gil. "But what we did in the last 30 minutes should have been done in the first 30 minutes."

Making his debut, midfielder Bryce Meredith brought fresh energy to the Velocity FC attack after signing a 25-day contract earlier this month. He came close to leveling the score with a shot on goal in the 73rd minute, forcing a save from Naples goalkeeper Edward Delgado.

Velocity FC pressed for an equalizer in the closing moments. Waldeck delivered a dangerous corner kick in the 86th minute, and Gil had another close-range header opportunity in stoppage time, but Spokane couldn't break through.

Following the match, forward Shavon John-Brown acknowledged the team's disappointment:

"I mean, that's the game. Like coach [Leigh Veidman] said, all of us should be mad about it," John-Brown said. "We'll go reflect on it, sleep on it, and then tomorrow is a new day."

Coach Veidman emphasized the team's focus moving forward:

"We reflect on the game but keep two feet firmly on the ground, knowing there is a long season ahead. We'll get back to work to improve before we play Greenville next week."

With the loss, Spokane Velocity FC falls to 0-1-1 on the season and sits in ninth place in the USL League One standings. Next up, Velocity FC travels to face Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. PST and the match will be streamed live on SWX.

For tickets to upcoming home matches, visit Velocity FC Tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.