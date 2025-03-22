Arsenal Academy Product Patrick Staszewski Joins Texoma FC

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of defender Patrick Staszewski for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Staszewski,19, was born in January of 2006 in Chicago, Illinois to a British-Polish family. After living in the States for a few years, he moved to England and joined Arsenal F.C. Academy at a young age. In 2023, Staszewski made the move to League One side Cambridge United, playing for the side's under-18 team. With an experienced defense in his new team, Staszewski is sure to learn from Jordan Chavez and Preston Kilwien and develop into a star defender for years to come.

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

Name pronunciation: Pat-trick STAH-sh-FEE-ski

