Texoma FC Fall 2-0 to One Knoxville SC

March 22, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - In Texoma FC's inaugural league home opener, the team fell 2-0 to One Knoxville SC (1-1-0, 4 Points)

Match Recap

Goal 24' - Mark Doyle (KNX)

Yellow Card 30' - Will Perkins (TXO)

Yellow Card 32' - Jaheim Brown (KNX)

Substitution 45' - Lamin Jawneh - ON ; Davey Mason - OFF

Substitution 46' - Callum Johnson - ON ; Angelo Kelly-Rosales - OFF

Goal 57' - Kempes Tekiela (KNX)

Yellow Card 59' - Sivert Haugli (KNX)

Substitutions 62' - Mark Doyle, Kempes Tekiela, & Gio Calixtro - OFF ; Babacar Diene, Stavros Zarokostas, Kimarni Smith - ON (KNX)

Yellow Card 63' - Callum Johnson (KNX)

Yellow Card 65' - Stavros Zarokostas (KNX)

Substitutions 76' - Ozzie Ramos & JP Jordan II - OFF ; Solomon Asante & Reid Valentine - ON (TXO)

Substitution 81' - Sivert Haugli - OFF ; Abel Caputo - ON (KNX)

Dawn of a New Era

Texoma's game against One Knox marked the first ever game in Texoma's history in USL League One action; a moment to be shared with a crowd of over 3,200 roaring fans at Historic Bearcat Stadium. Today also marks the first time since 2021 that a team based in Texas plays in USL League One (North Texas SC, 2021)

A Hero in Net

21 year old Scottish-American goalkeeper Mason McCready made his League One debut Saturday night in net and made his presence known. Mason made brilliant reaction saves and won key 1v1 battles against One Knox's attack, being an outstanding highlight in defeat. After spending close to 10 years in Scotland playing for Partick Thistle, it will be incredible to watch the young Scotsman this season.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC welcomes fellow USL League One expansion team Westchester SC to Historic Bearcat Stadium next Saturday, March 29. Kickoff is at 7 PM CST with coverage on ESPN+.

Game Quotes

Head Coach Adrian Forbes

On the Texoma FC's inaugural league game

"It's amazing for them (the players). I just wish that we were able to put in the performance that led to the win, but most importantly, you look at the fans here today, you say 3000 fans coming out for our first ever professional soccer game here for Texoma, it's an amazing turnout and it's something that the club can be proud of. A year ago, this team wasn't here, but here we are and we're building off the pitch, we're building on the pitch and we'll continue to do that, but massive respect for all the fans that have turned up today and the noise, the drums everything, it's been amazing.

On the game's atmosphere and what they can take moving forward

Yeah, it was a great experience. I mean, the stadium was buzzing. Getting games under our belt helps us to continue pushing on. There's some really good positive things we can take from this game and I know that we can continue to build off of that.

Goalkeeper Mason McCready

On next week's match vs Westchester SC

We just have to keep doing what we're doing. We have to keep believing in ourselves, believe in our shape and the way we want to play. We have to pick ourselves up and work hard and get ready to come again. Saturday is a new day, a fresh chance to get three points.

Defender Angelo Calfo

On playing in front of 3,200+ fans

Yeah, they showed up and showed out.It's a player's dream to play in front of this many fans to play in front of that many people, you know, cheering the team on, and when those moments can where we felt like we couldn't run, the crowd noise made it a lot easier to go the extra mile. Hopefully we can reward them with a win next time we come out.

