Get to Know Your Opponent: Charlotte Independence

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Match #7 Info - Charlotte Independence (CLT) vs Greenville Triumph (GVL)

Time - 7:00 PM

Location: American Legion Memorial Stadium, 1218-1238 Armory Dr, Charlotte, NC 28204

Watch: ESPN+

Club

The Greenville Triumph SC are set to clash with the Charlotte Independence in an anticipated match on August 10th, 2024. The Triumph, currently with a record of 3-1-2, are looking to solidify their spot in the USL Jägermeister Cup semifinal. Greenville comes off a bye week straight into cup play at American Legion this Saturday.

Opponent, Charlotte Independence, hold a record of 7-3-3 in regular season play and 1-1-4 record in Group 1 of the Jagermeister Cup. Historically, the head-to-head record between these two teams has been evenly matched, with Charlotte securing four wins and Greenville securing five and sharing no draws in all contests. This match could be pivotal for both teams as they vie for dominance in their cup group standings.

Players to Watch

Charlotte Independence will be relying heavily on the talents of Juan Carlos Obregón (Forward) and Gabriel Obertan (Midfielder) to tip the scales in their favor. Obregón, known for his clinical finishing and aerial prowess, has been a consistent goal-scoring threat throughout the season scoring ten goals so far this year. Obertan, with his wealth of experience and creative playmaking abilities, will be crucial in orchestrating Charlotte's offensive strategies as he leads the team in chances created and assists.

USL Jägermeister Cupdate

As the USL Jägermeister Cup heats up, the standings have become a focal point for fans and teams alike. Currently, Greenville Triumph SC sits in second place overall but first in their group with 12 points, Charlotte Independence is not far behind with 8 points making this upcoming match crucial for both sides. Northern Colorado Hailstorm currently leads the overall Jägermeister standings with 15 points. A victory or draw with a shootout victory for Greenville Triumph would clinch their spot in the semifinals, while a win for Charlotte Independence would keep them in contention.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.