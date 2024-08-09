Central Valley Fuego FC Announces Signing of Defender Sean Vinberg

August 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







FRESNO, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC is thrilled to announce the signing of defender Sean Vinberg to the team. Born in New York City, New York, Vinberg brings a wealth of international experience and defensive expertise to Fuego FC.

Vinberg's professional journey is a testament to his dedication and talent. He began his professional career in Mongolia, before making his way to Germany. In Germany, he played for several clubs, steadily rising through the ranks and competing in various tiers of the German football league system.

Most recently, Vinberg played for VfR Neumünster, continuing his impressive career in Germany. His experience includes playing for Heider SV, Phönix Lübeck, SC Condor, and Meiendorfer SV. Vinberg has competed in the Oberliga Schleswig-Holstein, Germany's fifth tier, as well as the Regionalliga Nord and Oberliga Hamburg, both part of Germany's highly competitive fourth tier.

Vinberg's signing adds depth and versatility to Fuego FC's defensive lineup, and fans can look forward to seeing him in action as the team takes on Union Omaha later tonight, August 9th, at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.