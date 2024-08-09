Chattanooga Red Wolves Back in Jägermeister Cup Action in Madison

In the first of three matches on the road to round out the month of August, the Chattanooga Red Wolves travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on Forward Madison FC in the seventh round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. The clubs previously met in cup competition on June 8th at CHI Memorial Stadium where the Flamingos took a narrow 1-0 victory in group play. The sides have yet to compete in League One play and will open that series at The Den in the Red Wolves' return home on September 7th and will conclude the regular season meetings on October 12th, the penultimate road match.

Chattanooga enters this weekend's contest as the last of three matches in one week, having played on Saturday, August 3rd and Wednesday, August 7th at home. They most recently dropped a close match to Spokane Velocity with the visiting side taking a 1-0 win. After a scoreless first half that featured strong play from TJ Bush to keep Spokane off the board, Velocity's Andre Lewis took advantage of a loose ball just inside the box to open the scoring in the 59th minute.

The match grew in intensity as both clubs picked up yellow cards and the Red Wolves fought to equalize. Chattanooga managed several good chances from starters and substitutes, but the Spokane defense and goalkeeper locked down in search of a clean sheet on the road. By the final whistle, the lead would hold and Velocity would end up with the 1-0 win and three points.

The Red Wolves' last Jägermeister Cup contest saw them force penalty kicks against One Knoxville after a second half stoppage time goal from Pedro Hernandez brought the match even at one apiece. After a back-and-forth round of PKs, Knoxville would end up with the extra point.

Forward Madison's recent outing against Union Omaha saw a 2-2 final and the sides splitting points in league competition. Both sides had chances in the first half but would head into halftime scoreless. Madison got on the board early in the second half with a goal from Juan Galindrez in the 47th minute to take a 1-0 lead, which would hold until the 63rd minute when Omaha tied the match after Steevan Dos Santos finished on a feed from Joe Gallardo. The Owls grabbed a go-ahead goal in the 71st minute to take a 2-1 lead into second half stoppage time; however, in the 90'+5th minute, the Flamingos found an equalizer from Jake Crull to force the draw and maintain their second place spot in the League One table.

Chattanooga will continue their stretch of road games through August 31st and will face One Knoxville on the road on August 16th in league competition before taking on Lexington SC on August 31st in the final round of group play in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The Red Wolves will return home on September 7th against Forward Madison in league play for Rusty's Birthday Bash. Tickets are available to purchase now.

RED WOLVES RETAIN NEAR FULL ROSTER AVAILABILITY, OUTSIDE OF LONG TERM INJURIES

After battling a slew of injuries and red card suspensions in recent weeks, the Chattanooga Red Wolves are near full health. While Richard Renteria, Jonny Filipe, and Omar Gomez are unavailable with long term injuries, the club has seen extended minutes from Lucas Coutinho and Stefan Lukic, who had previously been day-to-day and playing limited minutes.

New signing Tobi Jnohope made his first start for the club on Wednesday against Spokane as the backline takes form given the additional flexibility in Jnohope and Michael Knapp.

WATCHING FROM CHATTANOOGA

Chattanooga Red Wolves fans will be watching this match from Jonathan's Grille, the official pub partner of the Red Wolves.

