Velocity FC Focusing 'All Eyes' on Lexington SC

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC has reached a pivotal moment early in its first season in USL League One.

Positioned seventh in the league standings, Velocity (3-3-1) look to stay among the top group of contenders by taking down Lexington SC (1-4-2) at home on Sunday, June 23, with kick-off at 6 p.m.

Head coach Leigh Veidman and his squad have a .500 mark and a -2 goal differential, despite leading USL League One with 400.1 accurate passes per match, 36.9 accurate long balls per match and 11.1 interceptions per match.

In league and Jägermeister Cup play, Velocity have lost two of their last three matches. The club's last USL League One matchup on May 19 ended in a 3-0 loss to Forward Madison FC.

"We reflect, learn, and all eyes are now on Lexington," said Veidman after Velocity's 4-1 loss against Union Omaha in the Jägermeister Cup last Thursday.

Lexington, which is 11th in the table, provides an opportunity for Velocity to bounce back with a victory in front of a home crowd that is the second-largest in the league.

"We must sharpen things up in our training leading up to the next home match on the 23rd," said Velocity captain Luis Gil. "[We need to] put our foot on the pedal and not look back."

Lexington is 11th in goals scored per game with 0.9 while conceding the third-most goals per game at 2.0. The club has only won one of its last five league matches.

The two teams faced off in Lexington on April 14, resulting in a 2-2 draw. During the match, Gil buried a goal from nearly 40 yards out and Ahmed Longmire scored on a header, but missed chances and defensive breakdowns plagued Velocity from start to finish.

"The game had its ups and downs," Gil said after the match. "We had our moments that created good football chances. At the same time, we still are having issues giving up soft goals."

Against USL League One opponents, Gil is tied as the team leader in goals scored and assists, with two of each. He has a team-best 7.46 FotMob rating and also leads Velocity with 11 chances created and 1.2 possessions won in the final third per match.

Following the tradition before every home match, the 509 Syndicate will gather 90 minutes before the 6 p.m. kickoff at the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park. At 5 p.m., the group will march to the stadium with drums, flags and lots of cheering. The public is invited to join in.

The match is also being celebrated as Pride Night, with the first 750 fans through the gate receiving rainbow team lanyards. New Pride-themed Velocity and Spokane Zephyr FC merch will be available at the ONE Spokane Stadium team store, and fans are invited to share their photos with rainbow colors with the hashtag #VeloPride on social media for a chance to win Velocity Pride swag packages. Additionally, in honor of Pride Month, USL Spokane is honoring organizations that support the LGBTQIA2S+ community, including Spokane Pride, Odyssey Youth Movement, Gonzaga University Lincoln Resource Center, and Free Mom Hugs.

Velocity will visit Windsor, Colorado, on Saturday, June 29, to face Northern Colorado FC in the Jägermeister Cup before returning home on Saturday, July 6, to host the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in regular season action.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams and will also field one pre-professional team in Spokane. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, starting in August 2024. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, plays as a Division III team in USL League One. A pre-professional women's team made up of elite college players will play in the USL W League in 2025.

