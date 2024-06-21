Owls Can't Stop Rising 'Mingos in Gritty Away Defeat

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, Wisc. - A typically hard-fought match was also a frustrating one for Union Omaha, who lost to Forward Madison 2-0.

The Flamingos, still undefeated in USL League One, capitalized on a penalty call late in the first half, as well as a late charge while the Owls tried to claw back an equalizer.

Said Head Coach Dom Casciato after the match, "Disappointing result, but I'm really proud of the guys. They fought until the end, and I think we played really, really well for most of the game. Both teams were strong, with Madison obviously in a good moment. Tactically they're strong, and just like us they've got good individual players.

Coach Dom wasn't lying; this was a Madison team that was only held scoreless last week for the first time since late March. That level of consistency in attack showed early on, too, with plenty of opportunities for the home side to drive forwards on the right flank. Derek Gebhard, second in appearances and goals all-time for the club, was heavily involved in this north-south play, even as he drifted all over the pitch to play the ball forward by dribble or pass.

As halftime approached, though, it seemed that Luca Mastrantonio may have had the best chance for either club to score when his near post flicked-on header drifted towards the back corner of the net, but the ball found the crossbar instead and bounded away.

With such a low-event first half, naturally a penalty call would make the difference. A whipped cross from Stefan Payne fell right to Dion Acoff... and his arm. Despite enough dissent from Union Omaha to earn PC a yellow card for his troubles, and some prolonged discussion bringing other referees into play, the call stood. Christian Chaney stepped up and sidefooted it into the corner.

Problems compounded for Omaha after Joe Gallardo got booked as well for a late challenge to cap off a chaotic, bumbling kickoff sequence off the restart. It was a sign that the Owls needed the halftime break to regroup.

They did just that. Steevan Dos Santos and Lagos Kunga were subbed on, and they immediately added ideas and impetus to Omaha's offense. The Owls had a fast start to the second half, but an injury stoppage for Dos Santos blunted their momentum. Still, the rangy striker finally tested Bernd Schipmann in Madison's net after Marco Milanese cut inside and floated a beautiful ball to the back post for Steevan to head down.

By the 80th minute, though, the entire front line for Union Omaha had been substituted to no avail. Meanwhile, the Owls had seen three of their former players after Devin Boyce came on and John Murphy replaced Ferrety Sousa.

Late in stoppage time, in a break from all the visitors' huffing and puffing, a one-two and a knock-on allowed Chaney to cleave through the Union defense, and the ball soon trickled to Wolfgang Prentice to plunge home the dagger. It wasn't for a lack of trying by the Owls that they couldn't get it done, but in the end it was a crucial 2-0 victory early in the season for the ascendant 'Mingos.

"I think our response after going a goal down from that penalty was really, really good," said Coach Dom. "I'm proud of the guys for the way they kept going. I think we'll learn from this, I think we'll use this to get better, and we'll go again next week against Chattanooga."

Their next match, as Dom alluded to, will be a USL Jägermeister Cup showdown against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Werner Park. It will take place on Thursday, June 27th at 7:00pm, and it will be Cancer Awareness Night, presented by XCancer. This will be their third straight Thursday with a match, and their last home match for a month.

