Spokane Velocity FC Signs Ish Jome

June 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC will introduce another new player when the club returns home on Sunday, June 23, following the signing of 29-year-old left back Ish Jome pending league and federation approval.

Velocity have not hesitated to bring in new talent, announcing Jome's signing roughly a week after securing midfielder Masango Akale.

Other in-season additions to the squad have included 22-year-old goalkeeper Brooks Thompson, who is on a season-long loan from USL Championship's Hartford Athletic, and Azriel Gonzalez, who joined from Championship's Las Vegas Lights FC.

Jome, who was born in Gambia and raised in Minnesota, most recently competed for San Antonio FC in USL Championship but has experience playing for various MLS and USL clubs, including Ventura County Fusion, Minnesota United, Nashville SC, Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Austin Bold and the Portland Timbers.

In 2023, the 6-foot-2 defender was third on San Antonio FC with 1.9 successful dribbles per 90 minutes and 0.8 possessions won in the final third per 90 minutes.

Jome played in the World Cup qualifiers with Gambia's national team in November 2023, playing 71 minutes in the squad's 2-0 loss to Ivory Coast.

The acquisition of Jome will boost Velocity's depth as the club has dealt with numerous injuries in recent weeks. Head coach Leigh Veidman was without defender Romain Métanire and midfielders Michael Rojas, Pierre Reedy, Jack Denton and Grayson Dupont in Velocity's 4-1 road loss against Union Omaha in the Jägermeister Cup on Thursday, June 13.

Velocity Head Coach Leigh Veidman said Jome's reputation made him an attractive addition to the squad.

"I've known of Ish as a player for a while and always liked him so we are excited to have him with us here in Spokane," Veidman said. "He brings an incredible amount of experience and quality to our squad from his time in the MLS and USL Championship, which is going to be imperative for us to keep improving as a team."

Jome will join Velocity (3-3-1) for its USL League One match against Lexington SC on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium. The club, which is seventh in the league table, is looking to stay in the early playoff hunt after falling 3-0 to Forward Madison on May 19.

Velocity will visit Windsor, Colorado, to face Northern Colorado FC in the Jägermeister Cup on Saturday, June 29, before returning home on Saturday, July 6, to host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in regular season action.

In its inaugural season, Velocity have the second-best home attendance in the league with an average of 4,170 fans. Additionally, the club leads the league in season ticket sales and sponsorship sales.

USL Spokane has launched two professional soccer teams and will also field one pre-professional team in Spokane. Spokane Zephyr FC, a women's professional team, plays in the USL Super League that is sanctioned as Division One by the U.S. Soccer Federation, starting in August 2024. The men's team, Spokane Velocity FC, plays as a Division III team in USL League One. A pre-professional women's team made up of elite college players will play in the USL W League in 2025.

