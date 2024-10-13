Velocity Clinches Playoff Berth But Falls Short Against Triumph

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC made history just minutes into their match on Saturday night.

A loss from Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in an earlier match secured Velocity's spot in the postseason, where it joins Union Omaha (2020) and Charlotte Independence (2022) as the only clubs to qualify for the playoffs in their first season (excluding USL League One's inaugural 2019 campaign).

Unfortunately for Velocity, the postgame celebration at ONE Spokane Stadium was tempered by a 3-2 loss to Greenville Triumph SC. Despite the outcome, head coach Leigh Veidman still took a moment after the match to acknowledge his club's historic feat.

"It's really bittersweet, to be candid," Veidman said. "We're not in a good moment in terms of results, but my message to the team was, 'This is the league and it's the work that we've done from day one that has got us into the playoffs.'"

Velocity (7-8-5) held a 14-12 shot advantage, but couldn't keep pace with Triumph (10-6-4), who capitalized on a two-goal outing from forward Lyam MacKinnon.

MacKinnon reclaimed his crown as the league's top scorer after burying his 13th and 14th goals of the season. The 25-year-old scored first on a penalty kick in the 17th minute, followed by a powerful shot from the center of the box in the 25th minute, putting Velocity in an early deficit.

"Not many people can defend him and that's why he's done what he's done," Veidman said about MacKinnon. "You do what you can one-on-one and do what you can to create defensive overloads in those moments, and I think, for the most part, we did quite a good job against him."

As the game progressed and Velocity remained without a goal, Greenville extended its lead when Leonardo Castro scored a header off a set piece in the 67th minute. Sebastián Velásquez delivered the assist, with Castro redirecting the ball into the top left corner.

Spokane finally broke its four-match scoring drought in the 73rd minute, as Josh Dolling converted a penalty kick into the bottom left corner, marking his fifth goal of the season.

Velocity showed some late signs of life, with Anuar Peláez scoring his first goal in a Spokane uniform during stoppage time, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

If the season ended today, Velocity would claim the No. 7 seed and head on the road to face No. 2 seed Forward Madison FC in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. The opening round of postseason matches is scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 2.

"We know we're capable, we just need to stay level-headed and know that we can beat any team in this league," Dolling said.

The club will travel to play Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC (10-5-5) next Saturday, before returning home to host One Knoxville FC (8-5-6) in the regular-season finale on Oct. 27.

With Northern Colorado and Knoxville ranked third and fifth on the table, Velocity will have a chance to improve its seeding in the upcoming playoffs.

"I feel like it's a great test for us, and it's good to end the regular season against those types of opponents because it pushes us more," said midfielder Luis Gil.

Secure your tickets now!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from October 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.