Red Wolves Drop Close Match Against Madison

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Chattanooga Red Wolves wrapped up their 2024 series against Forward Madison Saturday night at Breese Stevens Field. Following a scoreless first half, Madison struck first, and Ropapa Mensah netted his ninth of the season; however, the Flamingos scored on a penalty kick to take the late 2-1 lead.

Madison picked up the first five shots of the contest and forced Chattanooga to play on the back foot for the first 15 minutes. The Red Wolves created their own chances and evened the shots at seven apiece by the end of the first half.

TJ Bush turned in another solid performance for his side, making several key saves including one in the 26th minute to keep the attacking Flamingos off the board. After the initial barrage of shot attempts, the Chattanooga defense limited Madison's press to zero shots between the 32nd and 52nd minutes. The sides headed to the locker rooms after the first 45 minutes scoreless.

Shortly into the second half, Madison broke through with their first of the night from Aiden Mesías. The home side once again held a firm grasp on the offense and reclaimed the lead in shots as the second half continued, prompting the entrance of Mayele Malango into the contest to jumpstart Chattanooga's press.

In the 66th minute, Ropapa Mensah headed in a long pass from Lucas Coutinho into the top right corner and past the Madison goalkeeper to even the match. Schippman was forced to make another save in the 90th minute as a hard shot by Stefan Lukic nearly broke through.

The match headed into nine minutes of stoppage time, one minute into which a physical play the in the Red Wolves' box resulted in a penalty kick for the Flamingos. They found the back of the net and took a 2-1 lead with time to go. Chattanooga made their final substitutions to bring on Leopoldo Hernandez and Tobi Jnohope and picked up to two final shots, but the result would stand in favor of the home side.

Against another team fighting for the final playoff spot, the Red Wolves will travel to the Richmond Kickers on October 19th for the final road test of the season. The 2024 home finale will take place on October 26th against Lexington SC and will have a Pink Out theme in recognition of breast cancer awareness. Tickets are on sale now.

