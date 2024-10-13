Forward Madison FC Triumphs 2-1 in Thrilling Finish Against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

In a thrilling showdown at Breese Stevens Field, Forward Madison FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, continuing their dominance over their southern rivals this season. The win bolstered the 'Mingos' strong position in the standings as they look to finish the regular season on a high.

Chattanooga entered the game with a defensive approach, getting eleven men behind the ball and making it difficult for Madison to break them down. Coach Matt Glaeser acknowledged the challenge, praising both sides: "I thought Chattanooga came in... really been tough to break down... credit to them, they're fighting for a playoff spot, so it was a really tough game."

An early chance in the 11th minute saw a flurry of attempts, with a header from Devin Boyce saved by Chattanooga's goalkeeper, followed by another blocked shot from Juan Galindrez. Christian Chaney also tested Chattanooga's defense with a shot in the 17th minute, but it was well saved.

The breakthrough for Madison came in the second half. In the 52nd minute, Aiden Mesias pounced on a loose ball in the box, striking it with his left foot into the center of the goal to give the home side a 1-0 lead. The energy at Breese Stevens Field surged as the 'Mingos looked to build on their advantage.

Chattanooga, however, was not ready to back down. The Red Wolves pushed forward, and in the 66th minute, Ropapa Mensah leveled the score with a close-range header, assisted by a pinpoint cross from Lucas Coutinho. The goal sparked a more aggressive push from Chattanooga, as they sought to flip the game in their favor. Despite conceding a goal they "weren't happy with," as Glaeser noted, the impact of the substitutes once again made the difference. "Credit to the substitutes. it's been a trend that I really like about this team," Glaeser added, highlighting the depth and contributions from the bench.

In the 90th minute, Garrett McLaughlin was fouled inside the box by Chattanooga's Michael Knapp, awarding Forward Madison a crucial penalty. Christian Chaney stepped up confidently and coolly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, sending the fans into a frenzy and securing a 2-1 lead for the 'Mingos.

Despite a grueling 13 minutes of added time, which saw yellow cards handed to Cherif Dieye and Devin Boyce, Forward Madison's defense held firm. Chattanooga pressed, with notable attempts from Mayele Malango and Pedro Hernandez, but Bernd Schipmann was solid in goal, making key saves to preserve the win.

The victory gives Forward Madison three vital points and extends their unbeaten streak against Chattanooga to four matches this season. With one more regular season home game remaining, Forward Madison will look to carry this momentum into the final stretch as they aim for a strong playoff push.

Goal Summary

HT MAD 0-0 CHA

1-0 MAD - Aiden Mesias (52')

1-1 CHA - Ropapa Mensah (66')

2-1 MAD - Christian Chaney (90+2)

FT MAD 2-1 CHA

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, CHA - Hernandez (16')

Yellow, CHA - Lukic (21')

Yellow, CHA - Hernandez (37')

Yellow, CHA - Mensah (49')

Yellow, MAD - Murphy (72')

Yellow, CHA - Knapp (84')

Yellow, MAD - Chaney (90+5')

Yellow, CHA - Bench (90+7')

Yellow, MAD - Boyce (90+9')

Yellow, MAD - Dieye (90+11')

