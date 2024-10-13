Greenville Triumph Hold off Late Spokane Surge for 3-2 Victory

October 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, WA - The Greenville Triumph recorded its second win over Spokane Saturday night, defeating the Velocity on the road 3-2 behind goals from Lyam MacKinnon and Leo Castro. The Triumph maintained its fourth place standing in League One, extending the club's advantage over fifth to four points. The match was highlighted by a pair of goals from MacKinnon as he reclaimed the league lead in goals.

Greenville Triumph dominated from the outset in their clash against Spokane, securing a 2-0 halftime lead. Lyam MacKinnon opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a calm penalty, his 13th goal of the season, after being fouled in the box. Just seven minutes later, MacKinnon combined with Ben Zakowski to net his second of the night, pushing him ahead in the USL League One Golden Boot race. Unfortunately, Zakowski was forced off with a non-contact injury in the 37th minute, replaced by Zion Scarlett. Greenville maintained full control as they closed out the half 2-0.

In the second half, Greenville extended their lead in the 51st minute when Sebastian Velasquez delivered a perfect free kick to Leo Castro, who headed home the third goal. Spokane fought back in the 73rd minute when Josh Dolling was awarded a penalty after a collision in the box. Despite getting a glove on it, goalkeeper, Gunther Rankenburg couldn't keep the shot out of the net to make it 3-1. With momentum swinging in Spokane's favor, they notched another goal in the third minute of stoppage time, closing the gap to 3-2. Despite extended stoppage time and heavy pressure from the home side, Greenville held on to secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

The Greenville Triumph are 10-6-4, with two matches remaining in the regular season. Triumph SC returns to the west coast next Saturday to face Central Valley Fuego before returning to Paladin Stadium for the season finale against Tormenta FC on Saturday, October 26th. Tickets are on sale now.

Spokane Velocity (SPK) Men's Soccer vs Greenville Triumph (GVL)

