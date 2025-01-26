Vegas Thrill Wins Second Match of the Season against Orlando Valkyries in Four Sets

January 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







ORLANDO - The Vegas Thrill (4-2) ended its two match road trip with a four-set win (15-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-22) to the Orlando Valkyries (2-3) on Sunday night at Addition Financial Arena. Vegas is now 3-3 all-time against Orlando dating back to last season.

Set 1

Orlando came firing in all cylinders in the opening set as they opened the match by going on a 5-0 run. The Valkyries went on a solid 4-0 run to bump the score up to 17-10 and they never looked back. Orlando totaled 15 kills for a .394 hitting percentage. Team leader Brittany Abercrombie led the way with six kills on 12 total attacks, while libero Georgia Murphy tallied seven digs. Setter Pornpun Guedpard posted 13 assists and the Valkyries held the Thrill to a .176 clip.

Set 2

With Orlando up 6-4, the Thrill stormed back for a 5-0 run thanks to key blocks from Morgan Stout and Camryn Hannah, along with kills from Alisha Childress and Charitie Luper. The Valkyries tied the match at 15-15 after a back-and-forth battle and went on a 4-0 run after that to make it 19-15 Orlando. Vegas went on a 4-0 run of their own to tie the set and with the set tied 23-23, the Thrill scored the final two points off kills from Hannah and Maddux to win the set. The duo of Maddux and Stout put together a quartet of kills apiece, and Stout tallied a pair of solo blocks. Childress put together seven assists and libero Teagan DeFalco posted four digs.

Set 3

The third set was all Vegas as Orlando never took a lead as the closest they were to amping up the score was when they tied the set 6-6. The Thrill went on a 4-0 run to put the score at 10-6 and won the set 25-17. Maddux did what she does best and collected six kills on four digs, while Luper, who made her first start since the season-opener, tacked on five kills, three digs and one solo block. Vegas hit an impressive .552 overall in set three compared to Orlando's .321 clip.

Set 4

After being down 9-7 in the fourth set, the Thrill stormed through for a 3-0 run to take a 10-9 cushion. Orlando tied the set, 11-11, and after a long rally, Vegas went up 13-11 off of a Maddux kill and service ace. The latter half of set four was anyone's set, as both teams went back-and-forth, trading points and Maddux collecting a handful of kills. With the set tied 19-19, Vegas took control and went on a 6-3 run to win the set 25-22. Maddux tallied seven kills, Luper posted six kills and five kills while DeFalco registered seven digs.

Key Stats

The Thrill were led by outside hitter Hannah Maddux's career-high 22 kills, 11 digs, one solo block and .339 hitting percentage. Stout had a career night in her third match of the season with 10 kills, a .714 hitting percentage, four digs, three solo blocks and one assist. Luper had her best outing since her season debut as she collected 14 kills, 11 digs, one block and hit .300. DeFalco posted 16 digs and Childress earned a double-double of 43 assists and 12 digs.

The Valkyries were paced by outside hitter Brittany Abercrombie's match-high 23 kills and eight digs, while Adora Anae joined Abercrombie in double-digit kills with 15 of her own.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will open a two-match homestand beginning with the Indy Ignite on Friday at 7 p.m. PT.

