Rise Stage Comeback in Columbus for First-Ever Reverse Sweep Victory

COLUMBUS - Trailing 2-0 to the winless Columbus Fury, the Grand Rapids Rise refused to back down. The Rise mounted a memorable comeback Sunday afternoon at Nationwide Arena, securing a five-set win by set scores of 19-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-12. The thrilling result marked the franchise's first-ever reverse sweep win.

The Rise received offensive contributions from nine different players, with six reaching at least five points scored. Outside hitter Carli Snyder led the way with a season-high 23 points, including 17 kills, three blocks, and three aces. Rookie opposite hitter Naya Shime also hit double figures, finishing with 14 points, courtesy of 10 kills and four blocks.

Grand Rapids tightened up defensively after the first two sets, limiting Columbus to a .143 hitting percentage, registering 13 blocks, and picking up a season-high 63 digs.

In the middle of all the action was Rise setter August Raskie, who finished three kills shy of recording the first triple-double in Grand Rapids history. She tossed up 45 assists, added 10 digs, and notched a season-high seven kills (.600).

The Rise scored the first two points of the match, with kills coming from outside hitter Erika Pritchard and middle blocker Ali Bastianelli. The Fury answered with a 4-0 run with Kaylee Cox taking charge from behind the service line. Grand Rapids was unable to close the gap for the remainder of the set, as Columbus maintained a .353 hitting percentage. Izabella Rapacz led the Fury with five kills in the opening set, hitting .308. Columbus secured the first set, 25-19.

The second set was last tied at 11-11 before the Fury distanced themselves again. Rapacz added six more kills, while Abby Walker added three more on just four swings (.750). An ace from Walker and a kill by Megan Courtney Lush propelled Columbus to a 25-18 finish in the second set. Snyder led the Rise with eight kills (.412) through the first two sets.

Making changes to the rotation to find a spark, Rise head coach Cathy George brought in libero Jena Otec and Shime during the second set. George went back to rookie libero Elena Oglivie for the third set, while also bringing in outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine for extended playing time and gave first-round draft pick Raven Colvin her professional debut.

Colvin, out of Purdue University, added three kills on four swings in the third set. Briggs-Romine and Snyder also made key contributions with three kills each. Briggs-Romine delivered three of the Rise's final five points, securing a 25-19 must-win set victory for Grand Rapids. The Rise defense was dominant, limiting Columbus to a .000 hitting percentage and just six kills in the set. The defensive effort included four blocks from Snyder, Colvin, Raskie, and Shime.

Momentum swung decisively in the Rise's favor as Grand Rapids raced out to a commanding 10-3 lead in the fourth set. The Rise offense was flawless, delivering 14 kills on 24 error-free attack attempts for a season-high .583 hitting percentage. Shime led the charge, recording six kills on seven swings (.857).

The fifth and final set saw Grand Rapids take an early 3-0 lead before the Fury even the score at 5-5 and again at 6-6. Kills from Briggs-Romine and Shime gave the Rise an 8-6 advantage before the teams switched sides of the court. Briggs-Romine finished with five kills off the bench - one shy of reaching 100 kills in her PVF career.

Racing under the net to save a ball on the opponent's side, Raskie thought she had helped the Rise take a three-point lead, 9-6. However, Columbus challenged the acrobatic play, and the review revealed that Raskie's return ball had gone outside the antenna. A block from Cox shortly after tied the score once again at 8-8.

Grand Rapids, however, sealed the marathon match with a 6-3 run to win 15-12, highlighted by three Columbus errors, a block and kill from Snyder, and a solo stuff block from Bastianelli. The Rise had one block through the first two sets, before getting 12 blocks in the last three.

Colvin collected four kills (.250), two blocks, and a dig in her professional debut.

Opposite hitter Sheridan Atkinson made her return to the Rise starting rotation after missing the last two matches with an injury. She finished with three kills and nine digs.

Four Rise players finished with an attack percentage above .350 (minimum five attempts): Raskie (.600), Bastianelli (.500), Snyder (.429), and Shime (.368).

Snyder's three aces in the match matched her season-high, a mark she set in the Grand Rapids season opener in Vegas on Jan. 10.

Grand Rapids finishes a three-match road stretch with a 2-1 record, picking up wins in Atlanta and Columbus. The Rise concluded a challenging start to the season, having played four of their first five matches on the road, with a 2-3 record. They return home to face the Orlando Valkyries at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, inside Van Andel Arena.

GR 19 18 25 25 15 - 3

CLB 25 25 19 14 12 - 2

GR: Kills - Carli Snyder 17, Naya Shime 10, August Raskie 7; Assists - Raskie 45, Elena Oglivie 4; Aces - Snyder 3, Sherridan Atkinson 1; Blocks - Shime 4, Ali Bastianelli 3, Snyder 3, Raven Colvin 2; Digs - Oglivie 15, Raskie 10, Snyder 9.

CLB: Kills - Izabella Rapacz 13, Abby Walker 10, Kaylee Cox 8; Assists - Tori Stringer 33, Wilma Rivera 6, Cox 2; Aces - Cox 2, Walker 1; Blocks - Cox 3, Megan Courtney Lush 3, Raina Terry 2, Kaley Rammelsberg 2; Digs - Cox 16, Courtney Lush 13, Paula Cerame 13, Stringer 10.

A - 2,375

Grand Rapids: 2-3 / Thur., Jan. 30 vs. Orlando Valkyries, 7 p.m. EST

Columbus: 0-5 / Fri., Jan. 31 at Omaha Supernovas, 8 p.m. EST

