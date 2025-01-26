Valkyries Drop Tough One at Home to Thrill

January 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries [2-3] fall 3-1 at home to the Vegas Thrill [4-2] by set scores of 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 22-25.

Brittany Abercrombie led the Valkyries with 23 total points, collecting 23 kills and eight digs in the contest. Full statistics for the game can be found here.

SCORE BY SET

1 2 3 4 Final

Valkyries 25 23 17 22 1

Thrill 15 25 25 25 3

Set 1

The Valkyries got off to a scorching 5-0 start, thanks to three blocks, two from Natalie Foster and one from Adora Anae to get things started. The Thrill would quickly call a timeout, trying to stop the momentum and get themselves back in the match. They would do just that, bringing the score to as close as 12-9, with Hannah Maddux grabbing four kills in the process. Even though Vegas fought all the way back to as much as a three-point deficit, they couldn't overcome the slow start, never obtaining the lead once and eventually losing 25-15. Brittany Abercrombie led the way with six kills in set one.

Set 2

Natalie Foster would get things going for Orlando in set two. The Thrill would have a much better start this go around, taking their first lead of the match at 7-6. Both teams would go on offensive tears, battling back and forth all the way until the final point, as the Thrill took the second set 25-23, as the Thrill's leading attacker, Hannah Maddux, grabbed her fourth kill of the set.

Set 3 For the first time in this match, Vegas got things going first thanks to Morgan Stout. As both teams battled back and forth, with the score knotted up at 6-6, the Thrill would go up 12-7, thanks to a 6-1 run, fueled by opportunistic hitting from Hannah Maddux, who notched three kills during the spree. Vegas continued growing its lead, as they ended up winning the set 25-17. Hannah Maddux led the Thrill with six kills.

Set 4

As Orlando had their backs against the wall, Brittany Abercrombie and Adora Anae were determined to force a fifth set, grabbing an 8-6 lead, with Anae and Abercrombie accounting for six of the first eight points. Vegas refused to give up, matching Orlando's intensity and leveling the score at 16-16. A race to 25, either to push the match to five sets or allowing Vegas to steal a road win, saw Vegas capture their first road win of the season by a set score of 25-22. Hannah Maddux achieved another impressive set, finishing with seven kills.

The Valkyries are back in action on Thursday, January 30, against the Grand Rapids Rise at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.