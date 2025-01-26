Fury Drop Five-Setter to Rise

January 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications) Columbus Fury opposite hitter Izabella Rapacz(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (0-5) fell to the Grand Rapids Rise (2-3) 2-3 (25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 14-25, 12-15) on Sunday evening. Izabella Rapacz led the way for the Fury for the second straight match scoring 13 points off a season-high 13 kills. Kaylee Cox added 13 points of her own from eight kills, two aces, and three blocks while providing a team-high 15 digs. Tori Stringer added 33 assists.

SET ONE

Columbus started the match with vigor opening with a 4-1 lead and eventually pushing it to a 12-8 advantage. Cox earned a kill later helping the Fury maintain a four-point advantage at 15-11. A setting error from the Rise made it 14-20 Fury pushing the hosts to their largest lead of the set. A Rapacz kill and a Megan Lush block saw the Fury win their first set of the 2025 regular season at 25-19.

SET TWO

The Fury started the second set much like the first with a flurry of points at 3-1. Grand Rapids grew into the match and tied the set at 4-4 before trading points with the Fury in seven consecutive ties at 11-11. Columbus took control scoring two straight points at 13-11 and never looked back successfully fending off the Rise's attempted comeback to win the set 25-18.

SET THREE

Columbus began the third set with hopes of the first sweep and win of the 2025 regular season. The Fury began strongly establishing a 5-3 lead through the first seven points. The Rise did not go away however as they rallied to tie the match at 7-7. Both sides traded points for some time before the visitors took a 13-11 lead and much like the second set for the Fury, the Rise established control and did not look back, winning the set 25-19, extending the match.

SET FOUR

The Rise opened the set with a 6-2 lead and extended the advantage to 10-3, forcing the Fury into a timeout. The Rise enjoyed multiple scoring runs within the set and had a 15-6 advantage at one point. The Fury tried to rally to close out the game, but their efforts were in vain as the Rise won the set 25-14.

SET FIVE

Grand Rapids opened the final set with a 3-0 run but the Fury answered to tie the match 4-4. The two teams traded points, tying at 9-9 before a four-point run from the visitors put them ahead 13-9. The Fury did their best to remain in the fight but eventually fell 15-12.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury travel to Omaha on Friday, January 31 to face the Supernovas (3-2] at 8 p.m. ET. The Fury are 0-1 against the Nebraska-based side after falling to the defending champions 0-3 on January 24th.

