Briggs-Romine Named Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week

April 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine has been named the Week 13 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week, as announced by the League office on Tuesday.

Briggs-Romine led the Rise to a dominant 3-0 victory over the Vegas Thrill on Saturday, posting a match-high 15 points (13 kills, one block, and an ace). The Rise won by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, holding the Thrill to just 50 total points - the fewest ever scored by an opponent against the Rise in franchise history. Additionally, Grand Rapids limited Vegas to a .057 hitting percentage, the second-lowest in team history.

In addition to her offensive performance, Briggs-Romine recorded 12 digs and maintained a 56% positive passing rate, securing her seventh double-double of the season.

Briggs-Romine, a native of Ortonville, Michigan, has been a key contributor in the Rise's starting rotation since earning her spot on Feb. 20. She currently ranks second on the team in both points (186) and kills (158), and has recorded at least one block in every match she has started. Her consistent passing has also been vital to the Rise's defensive stability.

This marks Briggs-Romine's first career PVF Player of the Week honor, presented by Franklin Sports. She becomes the fourth player in Rise history to receive the award, joining retired opposite hitter Emiliya Dimitrova, and current teammates Carli Snyder and Erika Pritchard, who won the award in back-to-back weeks earlier this season.

Briggs-Romine and the Rise will return to action on Thursday, April 10, with a 7 p.m. road match against the Orlando Valkyries.

