Rise Gear up for Crucial Road Matches against Valkyries and Ignite

April 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise setter Camryn Turner(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Matches

RISE (9-12) at Orlando Valkyries (12-9) // Thu., April 10 // 7 p.m. // Addition Financial Arena

Watch: The Roku Channel at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 1-1 Overall, 0-1 Away. Third of four meetings overall, second of two at Addition Financial Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 3-3 Overall, 1-2 Away

Noteworthy: Both teams have secured home victories in their matchups this season. Grand Rapids won the first contest on Jan. 30 in a thrilling five-set battle by set scores of 24-26, 25-15, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12. Orlando responded with a 3-0 sweep on Feb. 15, winning 25-18, 25-23, 26-24. The Valkyries are 3-0 in sets decided by the minimum of two points. While the all-time series is tied at 3-3, the set count is also even at 12-12. The Rise hold a slight edge in total points scored, leading 536-520.

RISE (9-12) at Indy Ignite (12-9) // Sat., April 12 // 7 p.m. // Fishers Event Center

Watch: YouTube at 7 p.m.

Season Series: 0-2 Overall, 0-1 Away. Third of four meetings overall, second of two at Fishers Event Center

All-Time Regular Season Series: 0-2 Overall, 0-1 Away

Noteworthy: The Rise are looking for their first win against the Indy Ignite. On Jan. 16, the Rise fell 3-0 on the road by set scores of 25-18, 28-26, 25-16. Then, on March 15, they were defeated 3-1 at home by set scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22. Indy has been strong at home this season, boasting a 7-2 record inside the Fishers Event Center. The Ignite had won four straight matches before losing 3-1 to the Columbus Fury in their last outing on Saturday, April 5.

Late Surge Required: The Rise enter Thursday's contest against the Orlando Valkyries three matches back of a playoff spot, with just seven matches remaining. Although the Rise don't control their own destiny, they still have a significant influence on the playoff race, as all their remaining matches will be against teams currently in the four postseason spots: Omaha Supernovas (twice, 15-5), Atlanta Vibe (once, 14-8), Indy Ignite (twice, 12-9), and Orlando Valkyries (twice, 12-9). The Rise have a combined record of 2-7 against those teams this season, with a five-set win at home against Orlando (Jan. 30) and a road sweep at Atlanta (Jan. 19). By defeating the Valkyries or Ignite twice, the Rise can close the gap to within a match of a playoff spot.

Largest Win in Franchise History: The Rise are coming off a 3-0 sweep of the Vegas Thrill on April 5 at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids won by set scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-17, holding Vegas to 50 combined points - the fewest points ever scored by an opponent in a match against the Rise.

POW for PBR: Rise outside hitter Paige Briggs-Romine was named the Week 13 Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week after posting a match-high 15 points (13 kills, one block, and an ace) in the 3-0 win over the Thrill on April 5.

Briggs-Romine has been a key addition to the starting rotation since earning her spot on Feb. 20. She currently ranks second on the team in both points (186) and kills (158), and has recorded at least one block in every match she has started. In addition to her offensive contributions, Briggs-Romine provides defensive stability with her consistent passing. This is a significant leap from her rookie season last year with the Supernovas, where she recorded 101 points and 86 kills.

Oglivie Eyes Rise Dig Record: Rise rookie libero Elena Oglivie is just 13 digs shy of breaking the franchise single-season dig record set by Emiliya Dimitrova. Oglivie, with 262 digs so far this year, earned the starting libero spot four matches into the season. Dimitrova set the record with 275 digs during her final pro season with the Rise last year.

