Vegas Thrill Closes Two-Match Home Stand with a Four-Set Loss to the Indy Ignite

March 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - The Vegas Thrill (7-7) closed its two-match home stand with a four-set loss (15-25, 25-19, 16-25, 19-25) to the Indy Ignite (8-6) on Wednesday at Lee's Family Forum. Indy leads the season series 2-1 with one match to go against each other during the regular season.

Set 1 Vegas' Morgan Stout got things started with an opening kill followed by a Hannah Maddux kill of her own. Berkeley Oblad notched a kill of her own to up the Thrill score, 3-1. Indy setter Sydney Hilley posted a block to tie it up, 3-3, and they would take the lead, 6-5, off a Anna DeBeer kill. Hilley would notch another block to extend the run, 4-0, and score, 9-5, before the Thrill were forced to call a timeout. The Ignite would take their largest lead of the set, 14-8, after multiple Thrill errors. The media timeout saw Indy up 16-11 after a Maddux service error.

The Ignite would bump up the tally at 18-11, however, the Thrill scored consecutive points off an Indy service error and a Lauren Jardine kill to cut the deficit to six, 19-13. Indy didn't falter as they took care of business with a commanding 25-15 set one victory. Leketor Member-Meneh tallied four kills and three digs, while DeBeer and Caroline Crawford posted a service ace apiece. Indy limited Vegas to a .000 hitting percentage, while Stout led the Thrill with four kills.

Set 2 Vegas got off to a solid start in set two with three kills from Maddux to make it 3-2 Thrill. Alisha Childress notched a big-time block to up the Vegas score to 6-2. The Ignite threatened to tie the set down by one, 9-8, but Jardine came through with a big-time block, her second of the match. Maddux collected her 400th career kill to put Vegas up 12-10. Vegas went on a 3-0 run to go up 15-11 and went into the media timeout up 16-12.

The Thrill were lights off coming out of the media timeout as they tallied three points off two Allison Mayfield kills and a Maddux kill to extend their lead to 19-14 before the Ignite called a timeout. Maddux didn't stop there as she collected a block for a 22-16 cushion and another kill to make it 23-18. The rest was all Vegas as they walked away with a 25-19 triumph and ultimately forced a fourth set. Maddux posted eight kills, three digs and a block, while Childress put up 12 assists and four digs. Vegas held Indy to a .143 clip and no one collected more than four kills in the set.

Set 3 Indy got the third set started by tallying a 4-0 run courtesy of three Vegas attack errors and a Lydia Martyn block. The momentum was all Ignite, going up by as much as seven in the first half of the set, 10-3, thanks in part to five kills by five different players. Vegas' Willow Johnson entered the match for the first time and recorded two kills to slightly stop Indy's momentum, but the Ignite responded well after that and went up by as much as 11, 19-8, as Crawford tallied key kills and a block.

The Thrill went on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to seven, 20-13, as Johnson posted two kills, Indy made an attack error and Oblad registered a block. Indy wasted little time stopping the Thrill's run as they took control by winning the third set, 25-16. Martyn put together five kills on one block, while Hilley tallied 13 assists, two digs and a block.

Set 4 Vegas got off to a solid start by going on a 4-0 run for a 4-1 advantage thanks to kills from Johnson, Mayfield and Grace Loberg. The Ignite and Thrill went back-and-forth after that, but Indy came through to tie it up, 9-9, and again, 11-11. Indy went on a 3-0 run before Vegas called a timeout, as Member-Meneh tallied a kill and the Thrill made two attack errors. The Ignite made a statement coming out of the media timeout, as Crawford's block and Member-Meneh' service ace put them up 18-12. The Ignite came through and took care of business for a 25-19 win.

Key Stats The Ignite were paced by Hilley's 42 assists, five solo blocks, four digs and two kills. Member-Meneh tallied 13 kills, eight digs, one block and one service ace, while Azhani Tealer posted 14 kills and 10 digs.

The Thrill were led by Johnson's season-high 12 kills on three digs, and Hannah Maddux joined the 400-kill club during the second set and finished the match with 11 kills. Stout joined the double-digit kill party with 11 kills of her own. Libero Maryh Shroll collected a match-high 15 digs on four assists.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will open a four-match road stand, beginning with the Atlanta Vibe on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on Roku Channel.

