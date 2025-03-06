Indy Ignite Make Statement with Road Victory at Vegas

March 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - Going on the road hasn't been an easy proposition for the Indy Ignite thus far in their inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation season. But they may have turned the corner with an impressive showing in a four-set victory at Vegas.

Indy won by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 and 25-19 to advance to 8-6 on the season and take sole possession of third place in PVF play. The Ignite had lost five straight road matches after winning their first one away from home on January 18 at Columbus. They were clearly determined to end that skid.

"We hadn't won a road match that we had to fly to," Ignite setter Sydney Hilley said, "so we were really trying to play the way we do at home on the road, and that can be tough. But I'm so proud of the way we came out tonight. The second set we had a little bit of a dip, but we bounced back and I'm just really proud of our team. Hopefully, we can carry that momentum going forward."

Indy broke away from a 5-all tie in the first set with four straight points and concluded it with a 6-2 run for the 10-point opening win. The Thrill- now losers of five straight- fall to 7-7 on the season; they aided the Ignite effort in that set by committing seven attack errors.

Vegas righted itself in the second set behind eight kills and a block from outside hitter Hannah Maddux. That set loss may have sparked memories of the Ignite's last trip to Vegas, when they fell victim to a reverse sweep on January 31, but they weren't about to let it happen again.

Indy jumped ahead 4-0 in the third set and later went on a 6-1 tear to build a 12-point lead and cruise to the 25-16 victory. Middle blocker Lydia Martyn was particularly powerful in the set with five kills on six attempts and no errors for an amazing kill percentage and kill efficiency of 83.3%. Hilley distributed the ball exceptionally with 13 assists in the set to go along with a block and a kill.

The Ignite rallied from a 4-1 deficit in the fourth set to take the clincher. Trailing 11-9, Indy turned up the heat on a 12-1 burst to seize control. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh came alive in the set with five kills, a block and a service ace. Outside hitter Anna DeBeer and opposite hitter Azhani Tealer added four kills apiece as setter Hilley spread the wealth. Middle blocker Caroline "CC" Crawford punctuated the night (and her birthday) with a kill for the match-deciding point.

"The biggest thing for us is we're the best when we're balanced," Hilley explained, "when I can get everyone involved in the offense. My passers did an amazing job of putting me in position to where I could set everybody, and when I can set everyone and everyone can score, we're really difficult to defend."

The statistics bear that out. Member-Meneh led Indy in the match with 15 points on 13 kills, a block and an ace. Tealer scored 14 points, all on kills. DeBeer totaled 10 points (eight kills, one block, one ace), Martyn nine points (seven kills, two blocks) and Crawford seven points (three kills, three blocks, one ace). Hilley joined in the scoring herself with seven points (five blocks, two kills) to go along with her 42 assists.

Indy seeks to make it two in a row on the road when it visits Atlanta at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. The match streams live on the PVF YouTube Channel. It will be the third straight road test for the Ignite that kicks off a stretch where they play seven of nine away from Fishers Event Center.

