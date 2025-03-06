Valkyries to Honor Military and First Responders on March 13

March 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Valkyries are excited to host all Military and First Responders on Thursday, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. ET, as we honor and show our support for the people who sacrifice their life in serving and protecting others. Join us as we take on the San Diego Mojo, which will be nationally broadcast live on ROKU Sports

Stop by Burger U, right across the street from Addition Financial Arena from 3:00- 6:00 p.m., as Brandon Kravitz, host of the "In The Zone" radio show on 96.9 The Game, will produce a live show inside the restaurant. Burger U is also offering a 25% discount when you show your Valkyries ticket for March 13!

March 13 also symbolizes national K9 veterans' day, where we will have military working dogs from Patrick Space Force Base. Vehicles will be on display from first responders outside the arena for fans to enjoy. Make sure to be in your seats before the start of the match for a special presentation brought to you by the Orange County Fire Department.

For more information on how to get tickets, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com, or visit the Orlando Valkyries website at OrlandoValkyries.com. Fans can also visit the Addition Financial Arena box office.

