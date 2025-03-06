Vibe Host Vegas for Game Changers: Women Who Lead Match
March 6, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Atlanta Vibe News Release
ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (6-8) will play Vegas Thrill (7-7) for the fourth and final time in the regular season this Friday, March 7th at Gas South Arena. The Vibe are hosting their Game Changers: Women Who Lead match, celebrating female success! First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, streamed live on Roku Channel.
Vibe vs. Thrill
The Vibe and the Valkyries will face each other for the fourth time this season. In their last meeting, the Vibe (4-3) lost to the Vegas Thrill (6-2) in a four-set match on Sunday, February 2. After narrowly losing the first two sets 23-25, the Vibe fought back to win the third set 25-19. Outside hitter Leah Edmond led the team with 16 kills, while middle blocker Khori Louis added 15 kills with a .542 hitting efficiency. Setter Mia Tuaniga tallied 47 assists in the match. Despite a higher hitting efficiency (.296 to .244), the Vibe fell in the fourth set 25-19, securing the win for the Thrill.
Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will play at home for their next match on Sunday, March 9th, competing against Indy Ignite for the third time this season. First serve is set for 3 p.m. EST.
• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...
Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 6, 2025
- Vibe Host Vegas for Game Changers: Women Who Lead Match - Atlanta Vibe
- Valkyries to Honor Military and First Responders on March 13 - Orlando Valkyries
- Vegas Thrill Closes Two-Match Home Stand with a Four-Set Loss to the Indy Ignite - Vegas Thrill
- Indy Ignite Make Statement with Road Victory at Vegas - Indy Ignite
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.