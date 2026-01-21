Record-Setting Night Nets Ignite's Martyn MLV Player of the Week

Published on January 20, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Indy Ignite middle blocker Lydia Martyn was rewarded for her outstanding play in Saturday's win over Columbus when Major League Volleyball today named her the league's Player of the Week presented by Franklin Sports.

In her second season with the Ignite, Martyn set an MLV record for blocks in a match with 11 against the Fury. Statistics initially listed Martyn with 10 blocks that would have tied the existing record, but a check following the match credited her with an 11th block that had originally been credited to another Indy player.

The 6-foot-3 Martyn also matched the league record for blocks in a set with six in the fourth frame. Indy totaled 10 blocks in that set to break the MLV team record.

In the deciding fifth set, Martyn scored three consecutive points on a kill and back-to-back blocks to rally the Ignite from facing a Fury match point and turning it into a 22-20 victory. That fifth set marked the most combined points in league history for set five, plus the most points scored for the winning and the losing teams in the final set.

"This is a surprise because usually I don't consider blocking my strong suit, so that was really cool," said Martyn. "And I had the 10 kills, so a double-double which is also cool."

Martyn becomes just the fourth middle blocker in MLV history to win a weekly honor. She's also the fourth Ignite player to earn the award, following outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh (Week 1 2025), opposite hitter Azhani Tealer (Week 10 2025) and setter Sydney Hilley (Week 11 2025).

While she appreciated being named MLV Player of the Week, Martyn was already focused on the journey ahead as the Ignite practiced today.

"Our goal is to make it to the championship and win that," she said, "so yes this is a big achievement but I'm already looking forward to our next game."

That next match pits the two remaining 2026 MLV unbeatens - and the rivals that battled for the 2025 MLV championship in May - against each other. Indy (2-0) travels to Orlando (3-0) to take on the reigning league champion Valkyries. The match streams live at 7 p.m. ET Thursday on the MLV YouTube channel and the WTHR+ app.

The Ignite open their home season at 7 p.m. Saturday against Omaha. Some tickets remain available at IndyIgniteVB.com.







