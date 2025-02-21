Vegas Thrill Celebrates Cadence's Birthday by Partnering with Dress for Success of Southern Nevada

February 21, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Vegas Thrill News Release







LAS VEGAS - Join the Vegas Thrill, Las Vegas' women's professional volleyball team, on March 2 as they celebrate the birthday of their newly-named mascot, Cadence the Catamount. The first 500 fans in the building will receive a free Cadence t-shirt to help celebrate the occasion.

In addition to the birthday festivities, the team is partnering with Dress for Success of Southern Nevada for a clothing drive that will accept gently used women's business attire. Anyone who donates clothing at the match will be entered to win a special opportunity to enjoy cookies with Cadence after the match.

"It's always great to give back, and partnering with Dress for Success Southern Nevada is a great way for the team and fans to get involved in the community," said General Manager, Fran Flory.

The Thrill calls fans and supporters to bring their donations to the clothing drive on March 2.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.