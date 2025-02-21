Ignite Ready to Host PVF All-Star Match, the Latest Indy Marquee Sports Event

FISHERS, Ind. - Indianapolis has a long, envied history of successfully putting on marquee sporting events. The next chapter will be written Saturday when the Indy Ignite and Fishers Event Center play host to the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match.

Not only will it be the first all-star event for the fast-growing league in its second season, but it will take place in front of a full house of frenzied fans and be the first women's pro volleyball match ever broadcast on a traditional legacy TV network. CBS will carry the history-making PVF All-Star Match beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

For months, Ignite staff have been working behind the scenes in cooperation with PVF officials to build the welcoming, exciting and entertaining atmosphere that fans will see in person and on the national broadcast. The PVF All-Star Match is set to join the likes of Super Bowl XLVI, countless NCAA Final Fours, the NBA All-Star Game and U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on the list of major events hosted by the Indianapolis area.

"We were honored when PVF asked us to host the inaugural PVF All-Star Match in our first season as a league franchise," said Mary Kay Huse, Ignite president and general manager. "Since that day, everyone on our staff has worked tirelessly with the league to put together what we believe will be an amazing afternoon of entertainment to go along with a great volleyball match involving the best players PVF has to offer.

"The Indianapolis community has rallied behind the Ignite this year and we know they'll be out in full force Saturday to cheer on their favorite All-Stars at Fishers Event Center," Huse continued. "Along with the rest of the league, the Ignite are proud to celebrate the explosive growth of women's pro volleyball, not just in Indiana but nationwide, and to be able to showcase that in front of a national TV audience."

Four Ignite players were selected to participate in the three-set match. Setter Sydney Hilley and libero Kylie Murr will play for Team Collier, coached by Michelle Collier of Georgia Tech. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer is on the roster of Team Shondell, coached by Purdue's Dave Shondell. Outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh was also slated to play for Team Shondell but will sit out the match while recovering from an ankle injury.

Each of the Indy players was honored to be selected an All-Star:

- Sydney Hilley: "Obviously, everyone is super talented in that game, so it's going to be fun to see how one practice together can translate onto the court. I think it's awesome that it's in Indy and it's on national TV. It feels like it's becoming real, like NBA having an All-Star Game, that kind of thing. Now it feels legit and it's on national TV. We've got great players and I just want people to be able to turn on the TV and see awesome professional volleyball happening in the U.S. It's super exciting that we're getting there."

- Kylie Murr: "To be chosen amongst this talented group of women is so super special. Not only do I get to be a part of the first All-Star game that I'm super stoked about, but I get to do it in my own state. It's just something I never would have thought was even possible. I'm so grateful to be here and excited for the opportunity. It's just a super-cool opportunity to learn and to get to meet new people and connect with other players that love the game as much as I do. (Atlanta Vibe libero) Morgan Hentz is on my team and she's someone that I've always looked up to. You never thought you'd be playing next to them, you've always looked up to them, so it's just a cool opportunity and I'm excited to be a part of it."

- Azhani Tealer: "It's really cool; my family's really excited. It's a testament to my teammates and George (Padjen, Ignite head coach) and what our staff is doing. It's an awesome organization and I'm excited to represent. It'll be fun."

- Leketor Member-Meneh: "To be recognized for the strides that people are trying to make within this sport, it's huge, it's an honor. It is hard for me because I won't actually be on the court, but God obviously has a plan. I still get to cheer on my teammates. I wouldn't even be considered if it wasn't for how good my teammates back me up. I'm super excited to go out there and support and watch all of these amazing women ball out hard. I'm really excited about it being here, and I'm also excited about the exposure that it's bringing to our team in general as well by having it here."

There will be some star power on the sidelines as well Saturday. Jalen Rose, the retired NBA star and volleyball dad who's become a popular TV sports analyst, and Shawn Johnson East, the four-time Olympic gymnastics medalist, are the event's hosts. The duo will be heavily involved in pre-match festivities, match break activities and will appear on the CBS broadcast. It all adds to the pageantry and allure of the inaugural PVF All-Star Match.

"The All-Star Match will be a defining moment for our league and the sport of volleyball," PVF CEO Jen Spicher said. "It allows PVF to showcase the extraordinary talent of our players on a national stage with our partner CBS. This is a great step in the growth of our league that has taken off in just our second year. We can't wait for the entire country to see how exciting, competitive and powerful the sport of women's professional volleyball can be."

