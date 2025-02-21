San Diego Mojo's Stone, Venegas Set for Saturday's Inaugural PVF All-Star Match

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo fans will be able to watch two of their own in the inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match as Ronika Stone and Shara Venegas take the court at the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Ind. on Saturday, Feb. 22. The PVF All-Star Match will air live on CBS at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Stone and Venegas are among 24 players selected to represent America's Finest City during All-Star Weekend. More than 10,000 fans submitted ballots for their favorite players. Coaches added votes for their own players and those from other teams, while league staff crunched numbers and compared the top vote-getters along with the leading performers from 2025.

A middle blocker from San Jose, Calif., Stone ranks seventh in the league in blocks per set (0.52) and eighth in blocks (21), heading into the Saturday's event. She is among the most accurate hitters in the league, posting a 38.5% kill percentage on the year, averaging 1.8 kills per set while anchoring the Mojo's defense at the net. The only player to appear in every set played by the Mojo, Stone has registered 72 total blocks over her two seasons in San Diego, the most in franchise history, while averaging 0.53 blocks per set.

Venegas, a libero from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, is averaging 4.06 digs per set, the second-best mark in the PVF, while her 146 total digs are fourth-most in the league. In 10 matches and 36 sets played, Venegas has also contributed 34 assists for the Mojo. She is the team's all-time leader in total digs with 491, averaging 3.74 per set during her two seasons with the Mojo. Last time out, she tallied 23 digs against the Omaha Supernovas, tying her own mark for the second-most in a match in team history, a feat she accomplished in twice in 2024.

All eight teams in the league are represented on the two 12-person rosters. The two squads will be led by collegiate coaches Dave Shondell of Purdue and Michelle Collier of Georgia Tech.

What: PVF All-Star Match

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:30 p.m. PT

Where: Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Ind.

Watch: CBS

Tickets: Visit ProVolleyball.com

