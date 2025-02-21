Dahlke Scores 18 Points in Mojo Loss to First-Place Omaha

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Mojo were defeated by the league-leading Omaha Supernovas in four sets, 25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 27-29, on Thursday night at Viejas Arena. The Mojo's losing streak extended to six games to sit at 3-8 heading into All-Star Weekend, while Omaha wins their fourth in a row, to move to 8-3.

San Diego received plenty of great performances in the match with Kendra Dahlke having a standout performance as the team's leading point scorer. Dahlke tallied 18 points to collect her sixth double-double of the season with 16 kills and 12 digs. Jenaisya Moore had her second-highest scoring performance of the season, adding 14 points and collecting her second double-double on the year with 12 kills and 11 digs.

DaYeong Lee had another stellar performance for the Mojo with 43 assists and 14 digs. Shara Venegas tallied a match and season-high 23 digs, tied for the second-most digs in a match in team history.

San Diego got off to a fast start in the first, as Lee had an ace on the very first point of the game. The Mojo held a 7-4 lead before Omaha reinserted themselves into the game. The Supernovas took control in the middle the set, before the Mojo fought back to regain a 16-15 lead at the media timeout. As the set continued, the Mojo received major boosts from their star players. Dahlke and Moore netted five points apiece, while Ronika Stone added four points of her own on three kills and a block. The Mojo started hot, winning the first set, 25-22.

The Supernovas took charge of set two early on and never looked back. The Mojo scratched and clawed their way throughout the set, with Omaha never holding more than a three-point lead until the 20-point mark. Omaha then went on a four-point run to take control at the halfway point of the second set. Yet, the Mojo consistently got themselves back into it, with a three-point run that cut the Omaha's lead to two points. Lauren Page led the way for the Mojo in the second frame with five kills. In the end, San Diego's relentless nature fell just short, losing the second set 20-25.

Set three played eerily similar to that of set two, with the Supernovas taking control early. Omaha moved to a 10-7 lead before the Mojo came storming back with a three-point run of their own to tie the game at 10-10. However, for every run the Mojo went on, the Supernovas found a way to respond. With Reagan Cooper at the service helm, Omaha rattled off seven straight points that essentially iced the set. The Mojo made a valiant comeback effort on a three-point run that cut the deficit to four, but it wasn't enough as Omaha staved off San Diego to win set three 25-16.

The Mojo never trailed throughout the first half of the fourth set. San Diego received more stellar play from Dahlke and Moore but received major help from Leyla Blackwell off the bench. Blackwell, the rookie from Nebraska, totaled five points in the fourth set for San Diego. Even while trailing early on, the Supernovas were a pest in San Diego's side. With the Mojo leading 18-13, Omaha chipped away, getting the score to 18-15 and then 19-17, before eventually tying the game at 20-20. The last points of the set went back-and-forth, with the Mojo jumping out to a 24-22 lead, but surrendered it as Omaha tied the game at 24. Stalemates at 25, 26, and 27 lengthened the set, before the Supernovas rallied together to defeat the Mojo in an agonizing fashion, 29-27.

Stone and Venegas will now head to Indy to represent the Mojo at the Inaugural All-Star Match on Saturday, Feb. 22. The game will broadcast live on CBS with first serve set for 10:30 p.m. PT.

San Diego will look to get back on track next Thursday, Feb. 27 as the Mojo host the Grand Rapids Rise at Viejas Arena at 7:05 p.m. The game will stream live on VBTV as part of the Volleyball World's Match of the Week.

